Tazmin Brits hits 98 as Windies women fall in 1st T20

South Africa's Tazmin Brits. AP PHOTO -

BRIDGETOWN: Tazmin Brits fell agonisingly short of a maiden century, but her sensational innings powered South Africa women to a commanding 50-run win over West Indies women in the opening T20 here on June 20.

Player-of-the-Match Brits blasted an unbeaten 98 from just 63 balls to propel the visitors to 183 for six in their 20 overs after they were sent in to bat at the 3W’s Oval, Cave Hill Campus.

Jannillea Glasgow then scored her first T20 half century in an otherwise disappointing performance by West Indies and they could only muster 133 for six from their 20 overs.

The win was setup by a superb batting display from Brits, who came to South Africa’s rescue after they lost opener and captain Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp cheaply to slip to 25 for two in the fifth over.

Brits and Nadine de Klerk set about repairing the damage during a 71-run partnership for the third wicket in ten overs.

Brits hit spinner Afy Fletcher for a six and two fours in the ninth over that leaked 18 runs to move into the 40s.

She then brought up her first T20 half century off 34 balls by clobbering Jahzara Claxton for a four and six off consecutive deliveries two overs later.

Claxton broke the partnership in the same over, having de Klerk caught and bowled for 21 off 17 balls.

Brits then forged crucial partnerships with Miane Smit, Chloe Tryon and Karabo Meso, to help get South Africa up to a competitive total.

She brought the innings to an explosive end by smashing Karishma Ramharack for a six off the last ball of the innings to finish on 98 not out, inclusive of nine fours and four sixes.

It was South Africa’s highest T20 score against the West Indies.

Claxton was the best bowler for the Windies, taking 3/39 from her four overs.

The West Indies’ run chase never really got off the ground, with Qiana Joseph falling to a spectacular catch on the square leg boundary by Tryon with just six runs on the board.

Realeanna Grimmond was then unfortunate to be run out at the non-striker’s end for just four and when captain Hayley Matthews skied a catch to de Klerk at mid-off off the bowling of Kapp to be out for 19, West Indies were in trouble at 42 for three in the sixth over.

Six runs later Shemaine Campbelle was back in the pavilion after scoring 16 runs and the run chase effectively came to an end when Shabika Gajnabi was bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba for a duck to leave the West Indies 49 for five.

Glasgow was the lone bright spark during her unbeaten knock of 53 from 44 balls, which included five fours, that helped bring some respectability to the total.

She added 81 runs for the sixth wicket with Chinelle Henry, who looked out of sorts during her knock of 26 from 32 balls.

Kapp took 2/27 for South Africa.

The second T20 is scheduled to be played on June 22.

CMC

Summarised scores:

SOUTH AFRICA 183/6 (20 overs) (Tazmin Brits 98 not out, Nadine de Klerk 21, Chloe Tryon 16; Jahzara Claxton 3-39) vs WEST INDIES 133/6 (20 overs) (Jannillea Glasgow 53 not out, Chinelle Henry 26, Hayley Matthews 19, Shemaine Campbelle 16; Marizanne Kapp 2-27). South Africa won by 50 runs.