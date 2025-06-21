Rapidfire Foundation hosts celebrity fashion brunch

From left, Shelly Dass, Sharon Bodoe, and Saira Lakhan. -

The Rapidfire Kidz Foundation recently hosted Fashionista, a celebrity fashion brunch at the Achievors Banquet Hall, San Fernando. Over 400 guests attended the event at which models showcased the creations of Claudia Pegus, Zadd and Eastman, and Neha Karina. Among the models were ten celebrity women from different professional fields, including Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles-Robinson, former senator Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial, Miss World 1986 Giselle La Ronde-West, actress Cecilia Salazar, and 2020 Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons.

Foundation president Kevin Ratiram said they were moved by the overwhelming support the event received. "Whilst we always have fundraisers to fund our charitable projects, on this occasion, we wanted to do something outside the box. We were happy to be able to bring to south, a mixture of some of the biggest names in fashion, together with some of the biggest celebrity ladies in the country. It turned out to be a winning combination."

The event also featured entertainment from Tricia Lee Kelshall, violinist Andre Donawa, Joel John, and pannist Rawle Motilal.

Foundation vice president Rev. Joy Abdul-Mohan said, "We wanted to throw in a bit of everything – fashion, fun, and entertainment. We also had a host of really lovely prizes and special prizes, which we had a lot of fun with."

Among those in attendance were Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath, whose wife Tisha was among the models; Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe; San Fernando East MP Brian Manning, whose wife Shelly Dass also modelled; and former Nicole Dyer-Griffith, who co-chaired the programme.