Proman, Sport Ministry make quick start in Futsal League Corporate Cup

A Witco Credit Union player, left, attempts a tackle against a Proman player in the Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena, Maloney on June 19. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

The Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup burst onto the scene on June 19, delivering an unforgettable opening day that combined electrifying futsal action with an impressively orchestrated event. The first day of competition at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena focused on the dynamic matchups in Group A.

The 12 intensely-contested matches played throughout day one produced a remarkable 52 goals, resulting in an astounding average of 4.33 goals per match. This exceptionally high-scoring rate is a testament to the inherent excitement and end-to-end action that defines futsal, ensuring that fans were treated to a continuous spectacle of offensive prowess and rapid transitions.

Proman and Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs have quickly established themselves as the early pacesetters in Group A, both accumulating an impressive eight points (two wins, two draws) from their respective four matches. Proman won a one-day tournament last year.

PURE remains a formidable contender, positioned closely behind with seven points. Central also had a solid start with six points, suggesting they will be a force to reckon with as the tournament progresses. Meanwhile, UNIPET and WITCO Credit Union FC, despite a challenging start, will undoubtedly be strategising to reverse their fortunes and climb the standings in their upcoming fixtures.

The league continues with Group B matches on June 21 at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Pleasantville.