Preedy launches My Girl video

Akeem “Preedy” Chance introduces the leading lady in his My Girl music video, Shevonne Metivier. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Akeem “Preedy” Chance released the official music video for his song My Girl at CB's on Rust Street, Port of Spain on June 18.

The video stars Preedy alongside radio personality Shevonne Metivier. The two sit side by side on a couch in a relationship therapy session, in which Preedy allows his emotions to unfold.

Muhammad Muwakil of Freetown Collective portrays the therapist. Throughout most of the video, Metivier expresses her frustrations, while Preedy responds not to her directly, but to the therapist, affirming his love and loyalty. By the end of the video the couple appeared to have found healing.

Shot entirely in a single, uninterrupted take, the video avoids flashy cuts or edits, allowing the raw emotion to take centre stage. Dane Padmore served as the director of photography, videographer, and editor.

Preedy then opened his live set with an impromptu freestyle over the instrumental of the newly-released track, following which he invited Metivier on stage to be publicly acknowledged.

There were also performances by College Boy Jesse and Muwakil.

My Girl was written by Preedy and Kitwana Israel, and produced, mixed, and mastered by Advokit Productions.