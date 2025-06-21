Pan Trinbago celebrates World Music Day

Newtown Girls' and Boys' Steel Orchestra play Energy by Mical Teja during the Junior Panorama finals: primary school category at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 2. - Ayanna Kinsale

ON World Music Day, Pan Trinbago is celebrating all musicians “especially our steelband musicians, arrangers, pannists, tuners, and those working tirelessly behind the scenes in the steelpan ecosystem.”

In a news release on June 21, which is celebrated as World Music Day or Fête de la Musique, president of Pan Trinbago Beverley Ramsey-Moore made a call to elevate steelpan music globally.

The release said, “As the world joins in the celebration of music in all its forms, Pan Trinbago proudly salutes the vibrant and resilient community of steelband musicians who continue to shape and define the cultural heartbeat of TT.

”This year’s celebration holds even greater significance following the official declaration of the Steelpan as the national musical instrument of TT through the passing of the National Musical Instrument Act, 2024. This historic milestone affirms what generations have long known – that the steelpan is not only a source of national pride, but a powerful symbol of identity, innovation, and unity.“

Ramsey-Moore, emphasised the importance of creating sustainable opportunities for steelpan and steelband music to thrive.

“Happy World Music Day! Today, we take pride in celebrating all musicians – especially our steelband musicians, arrangers, pannists, tuners, and those working tirelessly behind the scenes in the Steelpan ecosystem. Our goal is to advocate for the inclusion of Steelpan and Steelband music in all public spaces, schools, local festivals, and regional and international stages. Steelpan is not only our national musical instrument – it is our identity, our pride, and our global voice,” she said.

“Steelbands have long represented TT with excellence on the world stage – performing at global festivals, cultural exchanges, and diplomatic events. In doing so, they not only promote the unique sound of the Steelpan but also serve as cultural ambassadors, showcasing the rich heritage of the nation. Their contributions inevitably support and enhance cultural tourism, drawing global attention to the creativity and spirit of the people of TT.”

“On this occasion, Pan Trinbago also pauses to give flowers and accolades to the pioneers of the Steelband movement – the visionaries, innovators, and brave cultural architects who laid the foundation for what is now a globally respected artform. Their sacrifices, creativity, and unwavering belief in the power of the pan continue to inspire generations and have paved the way for the Steelpan's recognition as our national instrument and cultural treasure.“

Pan Trinbago said it remains committed to the development, promotion, and preservation of the steelpan artform.

“As the world recognises the unifying power of music, the organisation takes this opportunity to reiterate its mission to ensure that Steelpan is recognized, respected, and represented wherever music is celebrated.”

Today, we honour every contributor in the steelpan community – past, present, and future – who continue to elevate the sound of TT across the globe, it said.