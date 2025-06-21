OWTU VP: Removing PNM not enough

LABOUR IN POWER: Minister in the Ministry of Energy Ernesto Kesar, left, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder and OWTU president-general Ancel Roget at a rally on February 19. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

OILFIELD Workers Trade Union (OWTU) first vice-president Sati Gajadhar-Inniss says it was not enough to remove the PNM from office in the April 28 general election.

She said the labour movement must retain the La Brea and Point Fortin constituencies and work alongside the new UNC government to improve the conditions of workers.

Gajadhar-Inniss made these statements during a virtual meeting hosted by the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) on June 17. The OWTU was one of several unions that were part of the UNC’s “coalition of interests” for the election.

Former trade unionists Ernesto Kesar and Clyde Elder contested and won the Point Fortin and La Brea constituencies respectively as UNC candidates. Before April 28, both constituencies were regarded as PNM electoral strongholds.

Former Public Services Association president Leroy Baptiste was appointed a government senator and Labour Minister in the new UNC administration.

While she welcomed the election result, Gajadhar-Inniss said it was not enough. “Having a change of government does not say anything.” She said there are many past examples of political parties being removed from office but the parties that replace them bring no real change.

Gajadhar-Inniss was hopeful this would not happen on this occasion.

As she reflected on Kesar, Elder and Baptiste being in government, she said, "Having them in power does not mean that we have gotten what we want.”

Gajadhar-Inniss said, “We now have to work together as the trade union movement and continuously put pressure in the right places for us to be able to benefit from having those comrades in office and having a change of government.”

She saw the retention of La Brea and Point Fortin as critical to this strategy.

“It is important for all trade unions to work to keep those two seats.” Gajadhar-Inniss said this could be the first step towards establishing a labour political party. The MSJ, regarding by some as the labour movement’s political party, did not contest the election.

Abdulah said this was because the party was focusing on rebuilding. Kesar and Elder were former MSJ members who resigned from the party in order to contest the election as UNC candidates.

Gajadhar-Inniss said Labour Day celebrations should have a reflection the fact “now that we have two members of labour that are actually in those two seats (La Brea and Point Fortin.”

She added this was an opportunity to “show workers throughout TT that labour can make a significant difference in their areas.” MSJ political leader David Abdulah agreed with Gajadhar-Inniss.

He said many people are unaware of TT’s political history and the existence of the Butler Party, led by trade unionist Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler.

Abdulah added that party held the La Brea and Point Fortin constituencies before the birth of the PNM in 1956.