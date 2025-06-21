Jamaican Olympians switch allegiance to Türkiye

Jamaican Roje Stona competes during the men's discus final. He broke the Olympic record on his way to the gold medal.

KINGSTON, Jamaica : In a significant development for international athletics, Jamaican Olympic medallists Roje Stona and Rajindra Campbell have officially announced their decision to switch allegiance to Türkiye.

The move will prevent them from representing Jamaica at major global events for the next three years, including the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Stona, who made history as Jamaica’s first Olympic champion in a throwing event with his discus gold at the 2024 Paris Games, and Campbell, a shot put bronze medallist, have reportedly secured lucrative deals to compete under the Turkish flag.

Sources indicate that both athletes are set to receive a US$500,000 signing bonus, monthly financial support, and additional six-figure incentives for podium finishes at major championships.

This transition marks another high-profile loss for Jamaica, which has seen several top athletes defect to other nations over the past two decades. Most notably, sprinter Jak Ali Harvey also joined Türkiye back in 2015.

The latest move aligns with Türkiye’s aggressive strategy to strengthen its Olympic medal prospects through naturalisation, with multiple Jamaican athletes reportedly being approached in recent weeks. CMC