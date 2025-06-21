Four held for gun and larceny offences

- File photo

Four people were arrested for gun and larceny offences in two separate incidents this week.

On June 17, Port of Spain Division officers stopped a white Nissan AD wagon in the St Clair district around 3.05pm.

One pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle which was suspected to be stolen and bore false registration plates.

The three male occupants, ages 20 to 24 and all of Morvant were arrested.

In the Eastern Division, Rio Claro Police Station officers arrested a 24-year-old man during an exercise on June 16 after recovering a number of power tools which had been reported stolen.

Police said investigations are ongoing for both matters.