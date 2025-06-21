Fifa president Infantino hails productive meeting with TTFA boss

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. - AP PHOTO

With the Trinidad and Tobago men's national football team currently in the throes of their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign, the TT Football Association's (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards got down to work off the field as he met with Fifa president Gianni Infantino in Miami on June 20.

The Fifa president took to social media to share details about the meeting, which he said largely centered around youth and women's football.

"I had a very productive meeting today (June 20) with the president of the TTFA, Kieron Edwards, here in Miami," he said. "We covered a range of topics, with particular emphasis on the growth and evolution of women's football, whilst also touching upon youth football and how Fifa Forward can help develop football in the country."

Edwards' meeting with Infantino follows on the heels of his meeting with Concacaf president Victor Montagliani in Trinidad last month. Montagliani's stay in Trinidad included a tour of the Home of Football in Balmain, Couva, with the Concacaf president hailing Edwards and his board for the advancements they have made in TT football since assuming office last April.

Infantino also pointed to the positive strides he has seen at the grassroots level and expressed his desire for the TTFA to get all the tools it needs to enhance youth development.

"The Fifa Football for Schools programme has been active in TT since last year and at the same time, the Fifa Talent Development Scheme is helping to identify talented young players and ensure they get the coaching they need," the Fifa president said.

The two-month-long Football for Schools programme was launched at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar last May under the watchful eyes of Fifa Football for Schools manager Antonio Buenano Sanchez.

During his meeting with Edwards, Infantino also wished the best of luck to the Soca Warriors for their final round of Concacaf qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. The final round of World Cup qualifying begins in September, but coach Dwight Yorke and his TT team have immediate business at hand with one more group game to go at the ongoing Gold Cup tournament. The Soca Warriors will play Saudi Arabia in their last group game on June 22.