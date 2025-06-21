Ex PNM general secretary tells Opposition Leader: Dr Williams never had a slate

Former PNM general secretary Ashton Ford

FORMER PNM general secretary Ashton Ford has criticised PNM political leader-designate Pennelope Beckles for saying that the party’s founder Dr Eric Williams once had a slate of candidates.

During a public meeting, hosted by her One PNM team, at the Buccoo Community Centre, Tobago, on June 18, Beckles responded to concerns by some that she should not have a slate as political leader for the party’s internal election on June 22.

Beckles told the audience that having a slate does not mean that they cannot choose who they want.

“In a democratic party you still have the right to choose who you want. And it is important for me to remind many of the people who are objecting to that, that Dr Rowley had a slate on more than one occasion. So too did Mr (Patrick) Manning and so too did Dr Eric Williams. So I am wondering now that I have a slate, why is there so much objection?”

But speaking to Newsday on June 20, Ford said Beckles’ statement about Williams once having a slate was untrue.

“I want to make it abundantly clear, Dr Williams never had a slate. It had no slate in those days. And so, too, under George Chambers (who succeeded Williams as prime minister,” he said.

Ford said he was once the assistant secretary of the legislative group under Williams and later, secretary of the same group during Chamber’s tenure in office.

“Never had a slate and I was a member of Parliament at that time. Never had a slate in those days.” He recalled slates came about for the first time in 1996 when there was “a nice little battle” in the PNM between Rowley and Manning.

“Even when Dr Williams offered to step down and there were two contestants, Kamaluddin Mohamed and Karl Hudson-Phillips, it had no slate.”

Ford noted Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales, who is contesting the position of chairman on Beckles’ One PNM team, made a similar comment recently.

“This is ridiculous. If you want to rewrite the history of the PNM, do it the right way because it is wrong and we are going into an election with misinformation.”

Ford, a former Arima Mayor, also described as “unfortunate,” the “attacks” being carried out against Rowley and Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young on the internal election campaign.

“Here you have our (PNM’s) political opponents attacking Dr Rowley and you are doing the same thing internally in the PNM, especially when we are rebuilding.

“So how can you rebuild by destroying the builders. We must always remember, the inheritors must never forget the builders and this is what is happening now.

“They inherited a strong, solid party and they licking up the people who work hard to built the party for it to be 70 years next year. That is wrong, totally wrong.”

Meanwhile, Trincity/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis has complained to her constituents about the mudslinging on the internal election campaign.

In a statement issued from her office on June 20, a copy of which was sent to Newsday, Robinson-Regis said, “I am deeply saddened by the fact that this internal election has turned into a bashing of people who genuinely care for and have worked diligently for our beloved party.

“I recall when Dr Rowley challenged Mr Manning for the position of political leader, I supported Mr Manning and was a frontline speaker and not one day did I see the need to speak ill of Dr Rowley or members who chose to support him.”

She added, “There was no need as it was a contest amongst family and in that case we didn’t need to bring down one for the other to win, we needed to highlight why it was felt that one candidate had the better ability to lead at the time. I was not even a candidate but I spoke several times in support of Mr Manning, never I any way denigrating Dr R who had a legitimate right to challenge.”

Robinson-Regis condemned the attacks on Rowley.

“It is deeply disheartening to witness Dr Rowley, someone who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the best interests of our party and our country facing criticism from within our own ranks.

“Even more troubling is that some of this comes from individuals whose political journeys he helped revive and whom he placed in positions of trust and responsibility.

“At a time when our political opponents are also actively seeking to discredit him, it is unfortunate that such internal divisions are emerging. This moment calls for unity and reflection, not unnecessary discord.”

She said some members of the leadership, who are being accused of failing the PNM, are the same members who now form an integral part of some slates.

“Isn’t that contradictory?”

Robinson-Regis said she, Rowley, Young and Rohan Sinanan, “are the ones now ostensibly being attacked for the outcome of the general election as we formed the leadership.”

She added, “But several persons who are now requesting your vote to lead the party again were also part of that leadership and integral to the general election campaign so how are they not being vilified but we are?

“It didn’t turn out how we expected, so how does that make us the enemy and the persons who are now fighting the internal and who were also involved in the general election are not being attacked and not the enemy?

“Some even lost their seats but are presenting themselves to lead the party again. I am not against that but let’s be fair.”

Robinson-Regis said she holds fast to the belief that truth, discipline and integrity will always prevail.