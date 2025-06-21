Emergency river repair at Ibis Gardens complete

Claude Carew, PRO of the Ibis Gardens Community Council photographs the completion of the emergency remedial works on the Caroni River bank at Ibis Gardens on June 21. - Photo courtesy Ibis Gardens Community Council

THE Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has completed emergency remedial works in Ibis Gardens, Caroni, following concerns by residents that erosion of the embankment at the Caroni River was at a critical level.

The Caroni River borders the community on the northern side.

A large portion of the embankment was washed away with the overflow of the river following days of rainfall and flooding between June 11-14.

The work started on June 18.

The Ibis Gardens Community Council executive in a news release on June 21 said, “Homeowners are grateful for the emergency works authorised by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure done by private contractor Kallco Ltd to repair a major breach of the Caroni River embankment north of the housing project.”

There are about 160 homes in Ibis Gardens.

The homeowners said they are also thankful for the assistance of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, local government councillor Richard Rampersad, officials of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, SEWA TT, assistance by volunteers from the nearby Caroni Village and kind donations of two truckloads of sand by V&V Contracting Co Ltd which was used to fill and distribute over 500 sand bags to homeowners.

Several truck loads of clay was brought in to fill the eroded embankment.

“We look forward to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to liaise with communities in flood prone villages stretching from St Helena to La Paille in an effort to be proactive in preparing for the rainy season,” the release said.