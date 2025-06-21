DJ Bravo on coaching role: I want to bring back silverware to TKR

New Trinbago Knight Riders coach Dwayne Bravo. - (CPL T20)

Former West Indies and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) captain Dwayne Bravo is relishing the opportunity to coach four-time champions TKR for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, which runs from August 14-September 21.

On June 18, during the CPL's draft show, presenter Alex Jordan announced that Bravo would be coaching TKR this season. Via a video released by TKR on June 19, Bravo expressed his desire to hit the ground running in his new capacity with the franchise.

"The news is out. I'm officially the head coach of my home team, a team that's close to my heart. A team that I helped to build from scratch and I'm looking forward to bringing back some passion, pride, success and some silverware to the home nation," Bravo said.

With over 100 CPL matches to his name, Bravo's dazzling career in the regional tournament came to an end last September after a clash with eventual 2024 champs St Lucia Kings. The 41-year-old Bravo served as a mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders in this year's Indian Premier League campaign, with his stint as bowling consultant for the Afghanistan team helping them to a semifinal finish at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bravo will be taking over the coaching responsibility from former Windies player and coach Phil Simmons, who led TKR for the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. Simmons is currently the coach of the Bangladesh team.

"It's an honour to be given the opportunity to be head coach of TKR...I would like to personally thank coach Phil for his time and commitment over the last few years and now I look forward to this new challenge for me and my staff," Bravo said, via a June 19 release from TKR.

The appointment of Bravo, who also serves as the head coach of LA Knight Riders franchise in Major League Cricket, is seen as the dawn of an exciting new era according to the TKR release.

"Bravo's appointment is a natural progression for one of the most celebrated figures in Caribbean cricket," the release said. "Throughout his illustrious career, Bravo's unwavering loyalty and commitment to TKR have made him a beloved figure among fans, teammates and the entire Knight Riders family.

"As one of the most successful allrounders in T20 cricket history, Bravo brings unparalleled experience, tactical expertise and a deep understanding of Caribbean cricket to his new leadership role with our franchise.

"Bravo's appointment comes at an exciting time for the franchise as TKR continue to build on a strong foundation in the CPL. Under his guidance, fans can expect a renewed focus on developing local talent while maintaining the team's competitive edge on the international stage."

An all-action player in all departments of the game, Bravo scored 1,155 CPL runs, while his return of 129 wickets sees him topping the CPL charts ahead of his former teammate Sunil Narine (123 wickets). Bravo also has five CPL titles to his name, including a successful 2021 stint as the captain of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team.

Venky Mysore, the CEO of the Knight Riders Group, is excited to see Bravo transfer his on-field success to the coaching department.

"DJ Bravo has been an integral part of making TKR the most successful franchise in CPL history. He has given everything to this team as a player and captain and we're now eagerly looking forward to seeing him bring us more success in this new role as head coach of TKR," Mysore said.

"His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players."

At the 2025 draft, TKR rolled back the years as they signed top-order batsmen Colin Munro and Darren Bravo, two players who helped the franchise to numerous titles. The team's star core of Narine, Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran remains intact, with veterans Alex Hales and Mohammad Amir also being drafted alongside players such as Keacy Carty, Yannic Cariah, Nathan Edward and TT Red Force captain Joshua Da Silva.

TKR will open their 2025 campaign against the Patriots in Basseterre on August 17.