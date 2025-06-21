N Touch
Cops seize guns, weed in South, North Eastern divisions

- File photo

Two men were arrested, while two guns and a quantity of weed were seized by police in exercises in the Southern and North Eastern divisions between June 19 and June 20.

Police said around 3am and 9 am on June 20, they carried out a search warrant at the San Fernando home of a 44-year-old man. They found 144 weed plants in the man’s house. He was arrested.

In another exercise, police said around 12.30 am on June 20, they tried to stop a vehicle in Claxton Bay.

The driver refused and police chased him to Caroni Savannah Road. Police found 1.2 kilogrammes of weed hidden in the trunk. A 43-year-old Morvant man was arrested.

On June 19, police held exercises in Santa Cruz and San Juan around 5 am and 9 am. On El Carmen Road, a Beretta pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition was found in some bushes. A pellet gun and weed were also found in Upper Santa Cruz and on Saddle Road in San Juan.

