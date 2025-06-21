Cops seize counterfeit cash, cocaine, stolen items in Arima

- File photo

Two suspects were arrested and a quantity of counterfeit cash, cocaine and reportedly stolen items were seized after anti-crime operations in the Northern division earlier this week.

Police said an intelligence-led operation took place in Arima around 4pm and 7pm on June 17 where they went to a bar and arrested a 44-year-old suspect. He was found with a quantity of counterfeit US $100 bills and cocaine.

In another exercise in Arima, the Northern Division North Gang Unit and the Northern Division Task Force arrested a 17-year-old suspect in Pinto.

Police said around 10 am and 2 am on June 19 they were investigating a report of robbery that occurred in Arima on June 14, where a man was robbed by four men and his black Nissan Almera as well as other valuables were stolen. Through their intelligence, the 17-year-old was arrested. Police recovered a quantity of items belonging to the victim in his possession.