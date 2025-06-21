Confronting violence in schools

A group of teenage girls gang up and beat a Holy Faith Convent Student in Couva on June 10. - Screen grab from social media video

THE EDITOR: Violence in our schools is a troubling sign that the nation’s children have gone astray, and it is time to reel them back in. Children are products of their environments, which include home, community, and school. To tackle this crisis effectively, we must examine these environments and confront the factors that breed violence.

At home, children may be exposed to domestic violence, which can normalise aggression as a way to resolve conflicts. Absent or inconsistent parental supervision leaves children vulnerable to negative peer influences. In many cases children are not taught how to resolve disputes without aggression.

In the community, gang activity and unsafe neighbourhoods expose children to violence, desensitising them and encouraging them to replicate these behaviours in school. The media, too, play a role by glamorising violence in music, movies, and online content.

In the schools, the problem is compounded by weak disciplinary systems, insufficient mental health support, and inadequate counselling services.

But the solutions are within our reach.

At the home level, we can organise workshops to educate parents on positive parenting, conflict resolution, and the impact of domestic violence on children.

In the communities, we can strengthen community centres and after-school programmes that offer youth safe, constructive activities and mentorship. Community policing initiatives can also help curb gang activity and enhance safety in our neighbourhoods.

In the schools, we can allocate more funding for counsellors, social workers, and extracurricular programmes. Teachers should receive training in conflict resolution, classroom management, and trauma-informed care. Parent-teacher associations should be empowered to involve families in meaningful ways.

Curriculum improvements are also essential. Conflict resolution and emotional intelligence should be integrated into the curriculum from primary school. Values-based education that emphasises empathy, respect, and community responsibility should be incorporated, alongside examples of positive role models from local communities.

Violence in schools is a complex issue that demands a comprehensive, multi-faceted response from homes, communities, and schools working together. Let us act now to provide our children with the safe, nurturing environments they deserve.

LEISHA S DHORAY

via e-mail