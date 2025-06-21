Caribbean groups file action against Israel in Barbados

- File photo

THE Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine (CAAP) and the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration (CMPI) have filed a court application in Barbados, accusing Israel "with genocide and crimes against humanity for their continuing killing, starvation and displacement of the Palestinian people."

The matter was discussed by representatives of both groups during a virtual news conference in Barbados on June 20.

The application calls for a Barbados court to declare that Israel is committing genocide, Israel is committing crimes against humanity, declare Israel as an apartheid state and declare that any members of the Israel Defence Force (IDF) members should be arrested for committing crimes against humanity should they attempt to enter Barbados.

CAAP attorney Lalu Hanuman said the application was filed partially through a virtual system on June 19 and should be fully filed by June 23.

CMPI general secretary David Denny is the claimant in this matter.

The application notes Barbados is a signatory to the Genocide Convention, UN Charter, Geneva Convention and the Universal Charter of Human Rights.

The application identifies Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley among the individuals and groups who have reportedly said Israel is either committing genocide in the Gaza Strip or is guilty of war crimes or crimes against humanity there.

Hanuman said the CAAP and the CMPI were compelled to take this course of action because of the ongoing events in Gaza.

"Silence is not an option."

Asked if the groups 's action was approved by either the Barbados government or opposition, Hanuman said no.

Hanuman said last January, the groups wrote a letter to Caricom requesting that all member states either suspend or sever diplomatic ties with Israel over the situation in Gaza.

Caricom, he continued, has not replied to that letter to date.

While he could give no time line on if or when the Barbados court would hear the application, Hanuman hoped it could happen before Caricom leaders meet in Montego Bay, Jamaica, from July 6-8 for their next heads of government meeting.

Hanuman claimed Gaza was not on the agenda for that meeting.

Last year, 14 Caricom nations recognised Palestine as a state.

They include TT, Barbados, Jamaica and the the Bahamas.

TT, Jamaica, Barbados, the Bahamas, Grenada, Dominica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana have diplomatic relations with Israel. TT-Israel diplomatic ties started in 1962.

Caricom has issued statements in relation to the Israel-Gaza situation.

In a statement on June 3, 2024, Caricom repeated its position for the two state solution which recognises the rights of Israel and Palestine to exist as individual independent nations.

In a subsequent statement on November 6, Caricom repeated its call for "a permanent cease fire and the immediate release of hostages and the provision of humanitarian support for all civilians affected by the military action in Gaza and other affected areas."

Hanuman and Denny described this legal action as unprecedented in the Caribbean.

Denny said, "This is a bold step for us in the Caribbean region."

He added, "Others are thinking about similar actions in their own individual countries."

During the briefing, moderator Sulieman Bulbulia claimed to have received an online message from some in the Trinidad and Tobago who supported Denny's statement.

No elaboration was made by anyone at the briefing about this alleged message.

Denny called upon the Barbados government to "give up all forms of diplomatic relations with Israel."

He said all other countries who respect Barbados should be the same.

Denny identified Cuba, Venezuela and Belize as some peace-loving nations who have cut diplomatic ties with Israel in relation to matters involving Palestine.

Hanuman said regardless of whether the application is successful or not, it is important for people worldwide to protest what is happening in Gaza.