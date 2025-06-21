Army tier one complete double with First Citizens Cup title

Defence Force tier one players Cassim Kellar (left) and Curtis Gonzales celebrate after their team's victory in the First Citizens Cup final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on June 19. Photo courtesy Defence Force -

In what was a unique clash between two teams ultimately serving the same master, Defence Force's TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one unit defeated Defence Force (tier two) 2-0 in the First Citizens Knockout Cup final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, on June 19.

For Defence Force's tier one team, it was a feat which saw them retaining the title they won last season when they topped AC Port of Spain in the final. With as many as seven first-team regulars missing for coach Densill Theobald's tier one outfit (six because of national team duty), it was vibrant winger Shaquille Bertrand who scored in either half to give his team the win to cap off what has been a tremendous season. In Theobald's debut season as coach of Defence Force's tier one team, they sauntered to the league title on the back of a 22-game unbeaten run – winning 20 matches in the process.

And if the form of the Army/Coast Guard combination was put in any doubt, Theobald's team emphatically put those doubts to rest by extending their prolific unbeaten run throughout the First Citizens Cup.

"(This is) a testament to the hard work which started on October 21. I always say from day one that we have to count on everyone. From one to 24, we have quality in this team and that makes us formidable and unbeaten throughout the season," Theobald said, after the match.

"And it was just about being able to get the players consistent and change the mindset and let them know we're not settling for mediocrity. We always want the best."

A speedy winger who has shown his keen eye for goal in this campaign, Bertrand opened the scoring for the tier one team with a finish from a tight angle in the 18th minute after meeting a measured through pass from Rivaldo Coryat. In the 50th minute, Bertrand doubled his tally and the team's advantage with a close range volley at the back post after Darius Olliveira sent a Curtis Gonzales corner back across the face of goal.

This season, Bertrand's contributions included eight league goals and his consistency saw him commanding a regular starting spot even as Soca Warriors forward Reon Moore returned to the Defence Force tier one squad.

"(Bertrand) has been magnificent throughout the season. A player playing from the wide area, I told him 'I always want that player to make a difference and have an impact,'" Theobald said.

"And he rewarded me with 11 goals and eight assists throughout the season. That speaks volumes to the influence he had on us as a group."

For the tier two team, it was a tough way to end a knockout run which included victories over tier one teams such as 1976 FC Phoenix, San Juan Jabloteh and Miscellaneous Police FC, whom they defeated 3-2 in exciting semifinal comeback last week.

If it's any consolation for Defence Force's tier two team, Theobald certainly took note.

"We have looked at a few tier two games and a couple of players stood out. They weren't able to show themselves today (June 19) because they faced a formidable opponent in the tier one team, but we definitely have a couple of players we have identified who will join us for the pre-season."

The triumphant team was presented with a $100,000 cheque, with their next mission being the group phase of the 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup which kicks off in August. (with reporting by Gregory McBurnie).