Anil Roberts hurt in three-car collision on Beetham Highway

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Anil Roberts -

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Anil Roberts narrowly escaped serious injury after he was involved in a multiple car accident on the Beetham Highway early on June 21.

In a Facebook video post issued hours after the incident, Roberts said the accident occurred 5.23 am as he was heading east on the highway to get to a junior national swim team practice session at the Aquatic Centre, in Couva.

He said he was driving in the right lane when a white BMW in the middle lane tried to overtake a grey station wagon by cutting into the left lane.

However, the BMW encountered a a white car driving slowly on the left lane and swerved onto middies lane to pass, Roberts said.

The minister said the driver of the grey wagon swerved away from the BMW and collided with his SUV. Roberts said the impact caused him to hit the median and stop on the right lane.

He said he looked in the rear-view mirror and saw a car racing towards him and he braced for impact.

Roberts said even though his seat belt was on, the force of the second impact cause him to hit his head. He said he had a few bruises and his back was hurting but he was fine.

He added that there were three people in the car that hit him, and one was taken to the hospital.

He expressed the hope that everyone involved in the accident were well but expressed annoyance at the BMW driver.

“The person in that white BMW that caused the entire thing, but you home now eating doubles and drinking coffee – you stay calm, think about what you did. Because you drive like an imbecile but you get away and four or five other cars get in the accident. White BMW. 5.23 am on the Beetham. You and only you would know who you are.

“Because that bad drive you gave the man in the grey Wingroad, grey wagon that hit me caused everything. And those three people that come in hard, yes they were gunning. It’s an accident. But white BMW, you could have caused people to die with your wildness. I hope you feel good.”

Roberts said he had made a report at the Besson Street Police Station and called on the driver of the BMW to do the same. He said he was driving his personal SUV.