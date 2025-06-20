Wake up before it's too late, people

THE EDITOR: There is considerable instability in the world due to lawlessness, a lack of authority, selfishness, and political failures. We are heading down a slippery slope with no sense of purpose.

Crime is a way of life all over the world. Dishonesty is rampant from the top to the bottom. It is all about the mighty dollar. I have heard of a case where a citizen paid a visit to a funeral home with the specific intention of obtaining the fingerprint of a deceased to acquire property. I suppose the undertaker was offered a fee for such an irregularity to occur.

People will do anything for money; it has become a way of life. I am not a saint, but I stand firmly on certain values and beliefs that I am prepared to die for if necessary.

The roads in TT have become a race track, with traffic lights being broken at will without concern. The Piarco intersection on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway is a prime example. Where are the traffic police?

The new government has pledged to discontinue demerit points. It cannot be serious because all it will be doing is giving the green light for road fatalities to increase to extreme proportions. The cry of the political directorate is that it campaigned on certain issues and received a clear mandate to put this proposal into effect. What nonsensical behaviour is this?

We tend to blame the system, but we are the makers of the system. It is a case of “pot calling the kettle black.”

In spite of what's happening here, I am not going anywhere. I will just stand my ground and see our beloved country deteriorate to a place of no return. It’s coming. God is fed up with us.

Wake up, people, before it's too late.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity