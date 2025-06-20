St Monica's hunt triple crown in Primary Schools' Water Polo League

Dunross Preparatory School's Bella-Marie Hill stretches to make a save during her school's clash with St Monica's Preparatory in the junior female category of the 2025 National Primary Schools Mini Polo League in May. - Photo courtesy Mini Polo League

ST MONICA’S Preparatory School will chase a hat-trick of titles when the 2025 edition of the Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League wraps up at the Diego Martin Community Pool on June 21.

With the round-robin phase concluding on June 15, St Monica’s registered wins across the junior male, junior female and senior female categories to show their fine form heading into the business end of the competition.

In their junior male clash with Mantaray Combined School, St Monica’s were just too strong for their counterparts as they stormed to a massive 17-1 win with Lamar Rogers bagging seven goals and Levi Dolsingh scoring five times.

Meanwhile, in the junior female category, St Monica’s also flexed their muscles as they got a 14-5 win over Dunross Preparatory School. Isabella Sanior had a grand time in the first quarter, scoring five goals as part of her eight-goal showing, with Danielle Popplewell chipping in with four goals.

In the senior female category, St Monica’s continued their scoring run as they whipped the combined team of Diamond Vale Government, Patna Government and St Ursula’s Primary 12-4. Sanoir was again in fine fettle as she scored five goals, with Popplewell and Sahara Ali scoring hat-tricks.

Dunross will hope to overturn St Monica’s in both the junior male and senior female finals. In their final preliminary match, Dunross showed their goal-scoring prowess when they hammered the combined Mantaray team 18-2 in the junior male category. Taylan Diaz was almost a one-man wrecking crew for Dunross as he scored a staggering 13 goals, with Bradley Alexander scoring a beaver-trick.

Mantaray did get an exciting win in the senior male category, though, as they turned back Patna 11-9 in a tight affair. Andre Mcullly netted five times for Patna, but four goals apiece from Alessia Dash and Jaydon Olive helped Mantaray to a two-goal win.

In another senior male match, Diamond Vale defeated Dunross 19-11 with Mujahid Joseph and Shamar King Baksh scoring eight and five goals respectively.

In the senior male final, Baksh and Joseph will hope to find the net with regularity again when their school faces St Monica’s.