Sangre Grande woman shot, injured at nightclub

A 35-year-old woman was shot and injured by someone allegedly known to her at a nightclub early on the morning of June 20.

Police said around 3.45 am on June 20, the woman and a friend were at Club Etings in Sangre Grande.

While the friend went to the bathroom, she heard a gunshot. As she came out, the injured woman began walking toward her, before falling.

She was shot in her left thigh and taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Crime scene investigators visited Club Etings and found one 9mm spent shell casing.

The cameras at the bar were non-functional, therefore CCTV footage was not available.

Police said they looked for the alleged suspect, but all attempts were unsuccessful.

WPC Joseph is continuing investigations.