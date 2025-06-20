Rheann Chung, Chloe Fraser win at Caribbean Table Tennis Champs

Tinidad and Tobago's Chloe Fraser in-action at the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Championships in Barbados on June 19. - Photo courtesy Ernest Fraser

Trinidad and Tobago women fared better than the men when the opening day of the 2025 Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Championships singles competition served off at Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Gymnasium, Wildey, Barbados, on June 19.

Female players Rheann Chung and Chloe Fraser notched early singles wins, with Imani Edward-Taylor and Jordan Thong losing out, while the four boys all lost their first round singles matches.

In group seven, Chung powered past Bajan Anthonette Riley 3-0, with scores of 11-3, 11-2, 11-4. Additionally, in group eight, Fraser defeated Arianna Estrella of the Dominican Republic 3-1. The TT athlete won the opening two games 11-9, 11-2 before losing out 7-11 in the third. However, Fraser capped off a strong finish with an 11-5 triumph in the fourth game.

Edwards-Taylor lost out to Cuban Karla Perez Gonzalez 1-3 while Thong was sweet 3-0 against another Cuban Estela Crespo.

And in the women’s team semi-finals after press time on June 18, TT failed to advance after suffering a 0-3 loss to Cuba.

In the male singles division, Derron Douglas, Malik Gopaul, Yuvraaj Dookram and Aaron Wilson all recorded losing starts to the respective men’s singles campaigns.

Competing out of group two, Douglas lost 0-3 to Puerto Rican Angel Naranjo. He went down 4-11, 5-11, 9-11. Later on, in group ten, Gopaul lost by the same margin to Ramon Vila of Dominican Republic. He was bettered 2-11, 4-11, 6-11.

After that, the more experienced Dookram could only win one game of four, losing out 3-1 to Puerto Rican Steven Moreno in group four. Dookram lost the opening game 5-11, won the second 12-10, but could replicate his form as he suffered 5-11 and 7-11 defeats in the two remaining games. And in the final TT match before press time, Wilson, competing in group seven, pushed Puerto Rican Oscar Birriel to five games, but came out on the losing end 1-4. Birriel won the first three games 11-3, 13-11, 11-7 while Dookram clawed back to win the fourth 10-12. However, Birriel made no mistake in the final game and won 11-8.

Action continues on June 20.