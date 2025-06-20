Preventing a world war

-

THE EDITOR: Concerns that we are on the brink of a world war stem from perceptions of shifting global power dynamics. Many argue the US has lost its position as the primary global peacekeeper, as its influence appears to diminish amidst rising geopolitical tensions and new power centres like China and Russia.

US policies in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the South China Sea have sometimes been viewed as aggressive or unilateral, leading to strained relations and reduced respect from allies and adversaries alike.

This perceived decline in leadership can embolden regional conflicts and increase the risk of escalation. With nations reassessing their alliances and strategic priorities, the risk of miscalculations amplifies, especially in volatile hotspots. If diplomacy fails and conflicts intensify, the risk of a broader war escalates, threatening global stability.

However, it is essential to recognise that many countries still advocate for diplomatic solutions, and international organisations like the UN remain committed to peacekeeping efforts. The current global climate underscores the need for renewed diplomacy, dialogue, and multilateral co-operation.

While concerns about conflict are valid, proactive efforts toward conflict resolution, disarmament, and diplomacy are crucial to avoid a descent into a devastating world war. Hope lies in the ability of nations to work collectively, even amidst rising tensions, to preserve peace and stability.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail