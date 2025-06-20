Port of Spain students brave rain for Corpus Christi

Students of Holy Name Convent Port of Spain kneel for the meditation and preparation of the Corpus Christi procession on Brian Lara Promenade, Independence Square, Port of Spain, after mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on June 19. - Photos of Faith Ayoung

Hundreds of the Catholic faithful turned out for the Corpus Christi mass and procession at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain, on June 19, undeterred by rainy weather.

As was traditional, the rain came down heavily throughout the morning. That did not dampen the enthusiasm of the school children, members of the Sea Scouts, members of foreign organisations and congregants who turned out for the service and procession.

Archbishop Jason Gordon, who preached from a platform set up in the church's courtyard and covered by a tent, said the ritual of the Eucharist stretched back to the Old Testament, when Melchizedek, who was the king of Salem and priest of El Elyon (often translated as 'most high God') is mentioned in Genesis 14:18–20 where he brings out bread and wine and then blesses Abraham and El Elyon.

He said the same ritual was repeated in the miracle of the loaves and fishes described in Luke 9:12–17, where Jesus took bread, blessed it, broke it and gave it to the disciples to distribute to the people. Christ later repeated these actions at the Last Supper and this tradition was passed down to present-day Christians, Gordon said.

“As we come to this feast of Corpus Christi, St Paul will tell us, what he received, he has passed on to us. That word ‘passed on’ means the same as tradition. The night before he died, Jesus took bread, he said the blessing, he broke the bread, he gave it to his disciples and said, ‘Take this all of you and eat of it, for this is my body,’ and in a similar way he took the chalice, said the blessing, gave it to them and said, ‘Take this all of you and drink from it, for this is the chalice of my blood, do this in memory of me.

“‘Jesus, in the order of Melchizedek, has come as God, and in doing so, has done with that bread and wine what Melchizedek could not have done. He turned the bread and wine into the very substance of God.”

He said the Apostle Paul passed the tradition on to the early church, and it has been passed on through generations to the present-day Church.

“What we celebrate in Corpus Christi is the miracle that has happened every 2,000 years every time a priest comes to the altar, what we have is a major miracle, but we have to have the eyes to see. On this altar, when the sacred words handed on from Jesus are said, the Holy Spirit comes upon that bread and wine, transforming it into the very substance of Jesus himself.”

Among those present were students from Sacred Hearts Boys RC School, Sacred Heart Girls RC School, St Mary’s College, Fatima College, Providence Girls Catholic Secondary School, St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain and Holy Name Convent, among others. They were housed in tents outside the church. Tents were also set up on the promenade outside the church to host the overflow from inside the church. The rain also did not deter the sharing of the Eucharist to those outside the church.

The programme said Corpus Christi was first established by Pope Urban IV in 1264 as a way of honouring the Eucharist, the sacrament that represents the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ. The celebration takes place on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday and involves a solemn procession in which the Consecrated Host is carried through the streets while the faithful sing hymns and prayers.

The procession walked through the streets of Port of Spain through clouds of incense, praying The Lord’s Prayer and the Rosary and singing hymns. Priests and a bishop from various countries in Trinidad for the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Convention from June 20-22 also took part in the mass and procession.

The procession went west to Independence Square South. north on to Henry Street, turning right on to Park Street, around Piccadilly Street then right on to Duke Street, left on to Nelson Street and right on to Independence Square South, proceeding back to the Cathedral.