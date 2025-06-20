+One a Week to host run for women's shelter

Dexter Simon. - File photo

IN an effort to raise funds for a worthy cause, +One a Week Multi-Sport Club will be hosting a one-lap run around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, from 4.30 pm, on July 5. Following the run, a 21-day sugar-free challenge will take place from July 7-27.

The first 200 registrants on race day will receive free t-shirts.

"The whole relaunch of One a Week came out of me wanting to do charitable stuff, helping organisations and NGOs who need help," Dexter Simon of +One a Week said, who is working closely with Raymond Samms, also of +One a Week.

The Shelter will benefit from the money raised.

The Shelter has provided a safe haven for women and children survivors of domestic violence in Trinidad and Tobago since 1987. The money raised will help build a new wing at the facility.

"This is the new One a Week run culture...we just want to get the word out there, so people could come out and support and help The Shelter so they could provide these women with much-needed help and a safe environment."

Simon added everyone is welcome to join in for the cause. "This is for young to old, and families, to really come together in an environment where we could walk, we could jog, we could talk. It is one lap around the savannah."

Colin Mitchell, chairman of The Shelter, said every participant will benefit the organisation.

"We’re thrilled that the One a Week running community has adopted The Shelter as a cause worth running for," Mitchell said. "Their energy and commitment, together with the no-sugar challenge, is raising awareness and much-needed funds to complete our new wing. This addition will feature upgraded living spaces, trauma-informed therapy areas and private accommodations designed to restore dignity to those rebuilding their lives."

Mitchell thanked those willing to support. "To everyone taking part – thank you. You’re not just committing to wellness – you're joining a movement for change. You’re showing survivors that they are not forgotten, and that their future matters. Let’s run with purpose, let’s reset together, and let’s raise hope – one step, one day, one week at a time."

Simon said specific meal plans will be provided to help people complete the 21-day sugar-free challenge.

Registration is available at www.dextersimon.com. It is free to participate, but donations are welcome to support The Shelter.