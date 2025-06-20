Off the Ships opens at Horizons

Horizons Art Gallery welcomes back TT artist Jadon Matthews with his latest solo exhibition, Off the Ships; a stirring new collection that continues his exploration of history, humanity, and emotion through powerful portraiture and figurative scenes.

Deeply inspired by everyday people and Renaissance masters alike, Mayaro-born Matthews credits Leonardo da Vinci as his greatest artistic influence. He began drawing at age five and sold his first artwork by 15. Though he spent a decade in public service, his passion for art never faded. Over the years, he steadily developed his craft, exhibiting in group shows and consignment pieces before launching his first solo show in 2019.

Matthews is a self-taught artist, with some formal training at the UWI. His work moves between realism, impressionism, and occasional touches of surrealism, always marked by a profound sense of mood and texture. Proficient in charcoal, oils, and acrylics, his preferred medium often depends on the emotional weight of the subject. Whether working from live models or photographs, his work consistently conveys themes of love, peace, and shared human experience.

In Off the Ships, Matthews delves into the ancestral memory of Caribbean identity, evoking imagery that reflects migration, displacement, and spiritual continuity. Through his signature use of charcoal and expressive brushwork, he brings to life figures who seem to carry centuries of stories within their eyes.

Off the Ships opens on June 24, from 6:30 to 8 pm at Horizons Art Gallery, in St James. A slide show can be viewed on Facebook via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The exhibition will be available for viewing in the gallery until July 5, from 8:30 am to 5 pm, Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am to 1pm on Saturdays.

For information call 628-9769 or 280-3058.