Miss Point Fortin Queens competition goes to SAPA

Shareefa Smith -

FOR the first time in its over two decades history, the grand finale of the Miss Point Fortin Borough Queen Pageant will not take place in the borough, but at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (Sapa), San Fernando, on June 20.

Pageant organiser Denzil James is promising that despite the change in venue, the show would be a memorable experience.

“We have moved from the borough this year. We are in the city of San Fernando, and we expect the show would match a city performance.”

The private event has become an integral part of Borough Day celebrations and is usually held at the Point Fortin Secondary School during the month-long activities commemorating its status.

Originally carded for April 26, it had to be deferred due to the April 28 general elections. The school was also a designated polling station and not available for the rescheduled date of May 31.

No other venues in the borough were found to be suitable, and in its quest to find an acceptable location, the organisers looked outwards and settled on Sapa.

James told the Newsday the option of cancelling the show was entertained, but the committee voted against it due to the eagerness of the seven exceptional delegates who had been preparing well in advance.

“We could not in good conscience disappoint these young women who committed themselves wholeheartedly to the journey, so we sought alternative spaces outside.”

Bringing it to San Fernando, he said, does not take away from the title of the show but presents an opportunity for a wider audience, outside of Point Fortin.

The cultural venue that is Sapa, he said, was specially designed for events such as this, and at the same time offers patrons an opportunity to dress elegantly and enjoy the evening in comfort.

Additionally, with the opening of the new highway, he said the travelling time from the borough to the city has been significantly reduced.

“Point Fortin used to be considered far away. With the highway, people can make it from the borough to Sapa in about 30 minutes, which is probably the time it may take someone to get from one part of Point to another because of the traffic.

“Neighbouring La Brea is also included as part of the Point Fortin community and a place from where a lot of our supporters come. Now, a person can leave La Brea and reach Sapa faster than it would take to reach Point Fortin. So in terms of accessibility, the distance should not be difficult.

“This is actually a trial for us; we are taking a chance. We do not know what the response would be. We are doing the work and waiting to see the outcome.”

He said there have been mixed reviews of the change in venue, but from the feedback, most people are embracing it.

Seven young women ages 17 to 22 will vie for the crown at the show, which is scheduled to begin at 6 pm.

They are Rodesha Peters, Makiah Bernard, Maya Ramkissoon, Shareefa Smith, Karlysia Mc Millan, Danelle Joseph and Jimecya Burnett.

An entertainer, Peters will begin formal studies for a bachelor’s degree in Performing Arts and Culture in September.

Bernard, 22, is an entrepreneur, which she balances with her academic pursuit of BSc in accounting at the University of the Southern Caribbean.

Ramkissoon, 20, is also about turning her passion into profit, managing a beauty business while on her journey to becoming a veterinarian.

Seventeen-year-old Smith is a former track and field athlete who no longer competes but has transformed her love for movement into dance. She is a student at the University of TT, studying mechanical engineering.

Mc Millan is an aspiring flight attendant who also has her eyes set on shaping a career in the tourism industry.

Joseph, 20, combines her studies in radiography with her love for dance and the steelpan.

Burnett is no stranger to the creative arts, performing since she was age six. She has had immense success in the Kids in Culture competition for three consecutive years – 2016 to 2018. Earlier this year she was crowned the 2025 South West Peninsula Junior Calypso Monarch.

The delegates will make four appearances on stage. In keeping with the theme Igniting our Legacy, their first appearance will entail a one-minute presentation on an important aspect of recognising and preserving the cultural heritage of Point Fortin.

There would also be a swimwear, talent and evening wear category. James said the delegates will also be tested on current affairs issues.

Entertainment will be provided by the 2023 pageant winner Dr Tehilla Jeffrey, and Ancil Valley who will serenade the contestants.

James is asking for public support to help celebrate this cultural tradition.

For further information email: info@boroqueen.com or call 466-6969.