Labour minister commits to living wage, legal reforms

Minister of Labour, Small and Micro Enterprise Development Leroy Baptiste. - File photo

MINISTER of Labour, Small and Micro Enterprise Development Leroy Baptiste, in his Labour Day message, paid homage to the historic 1937 Labour Riots, recognising its foundational role in shaping Trinidad and Tobago’s trade union movement.

“Today is a most significant day for trade unions and those who have toiled in the trenches of labour over the years to protect and uphold the rights of workers, not just locally, but globally as well,” he said in a statement issued on June 18.

Baptiste described the riots as a defining moment in the nation’s journey, saying the uprising was not merely a protest but a demand for justice, respect, and dignity.

“Led by the indomitable Tubal Uriah 'Buzz' Butler, it birthed the modern labour movement and laid the foundation for many of the rights and freedoms we now enjoy.”

Reflecting on his three decades of service with the Public Services Association (PSA), Baptiste noted:

“Today, I stand with you to honour the memory of those who came before us by remembering their ideals of fairness, unity, and social progress. We must commemorate and recognise the resilience, strength, and unity of the trade unionists who championed the various plights of workers over the years.” He said unions had remained steadfast in the face of many challenges and had risen to bravely push back against unfair offerings as it defended the rights of the working class.

Baptiste reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its Workers’ Agenda, which he said formed the foundation for implementing the Decent Work Agenda in the country.

“Too many workers still face job insecurity, too many families are struggling with the rising cost of living, too many young people are seeking opportunities and not finding them fast enough, and too many of our hardest-working citizens feel like their voices are not being heard. Today, you are being heard.”

His statement said the government had taken interventions to save jobs at the Board of Inland Revenue, Customs and Excise Division, and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

“In keeping with our Workers’ Agenda, we halted the implementation of the TTRA Act and rescinded the cabinet sub-committee report on WASA, effectively safeguarding thousands of jobs.”

He said a key component of the Workers’ Agenda is the creation of a living wage, to ensure all workers can support themselves and their families. “Workers are the backbone upon which the economic prosperity of this nation was built. Therefore, the well-being of workers must be a top priority if we are to achieve sustainable social and economic development. The living wage system must be fair and just.”

In pursuit of this goal, Baptiste said the government was committed to the fair settlement of outstanding wage negotiations, beginning at no less than 10 per cent for the period 2014 to 2019.

Additionally, he said the Workers’ Agenda sought to address the proliferation of contract work and what he described as the exploitation of domestic workers and farmers.

To effectively tackle those issues, he said government would embark on a review and modernisation of labour legislation, starting with the Industrial Relations Act.

“This legislative overhaul will establish a strong foundation for implementing, enhancing, and maintaining the Workers’ Agenda for the benefit of all workers.”

The statement said the Workers’ Agenda was multi-dimensional, aiming to update outdated laws, support a living wage, and expand social protections such as housing and health benefits.

Baptiste stressed the importance of a unified approach moving forward. “The future will require an all-hands-on-deck approach, open and frank discussions, and strong, decisive actions to bring about change.”

As part of this strategy, Baptiste said government was seeking to re-establish the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).

“I want to work with the trade union leadership to formalise a collaborative approach that results in an economy characterised by high productivity, sustainable growth, and fair treatment of workers, thereby fulfilling the commitment the government made to the working class.”

He closed with a call for continued unity and co-operation:

“This synergy is essential to placing our country firmly on the path to lasting social and economic success. The Ministry of Labour, Small and Micro Enterprise Development will continue to uphold its vision of Decent Work, Industrial Peace, and Opportunity for All. When labour moves forward, the entire nation moves forward.”