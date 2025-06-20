IGT lottery rebrands as Brightstar

NLCB lotto booth. - File photo

INTERNATIONAL Game Technology (IGT) lottery division is now Brightstar Lottery, becoming a standalone lottery-focused company as it sells its gaming business to Apollo Global. The IGT brand will now operate under new ownership for the gaming side of the business.

IGT is the parent company of Caribbean Lottery, which, including Lotto Plus, Cash Pot, Win for Life, and scratch tickets, is operated by IGT on behalf of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB). Their office is on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

A media release from the company on June 17 says the change is effective immediately. Its legal name will remain International Game Technology PLC until the sale transaction is completed and officially registered. This sale is expected to close as early as July 1 to Voyager Parent, LLC, a holding company owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

“We have a nearly 50-year history of reliability, innovation, and leadership in the lottery, a bedrock from which we are launching Brightstar with a future-forward mindset of helping lottery customers around the world succeed in an environment of digital adoption, shifting player expectations, and an increasing variety of gaming choices,” said Vince Sadusky, CEO of Brightstar.

The release said the new Brightstar brand invokes the company's forward-thinking global leadership in the lottery industry, acting as a guiding light and source of inspiration and innovation for lottery customers and players.

“Brightstar will be well-positioned to focus on driving innovation and growing the potential of the lottery business responsibly for the entertainment of players, the success of our customers, and the support of the good causes they fund in their communities,” said Marco Sala, Executive Chair of the Board, Brightstar.

The release describes Brightstar as an innovative, forward-thinking global leader in lottery that builds on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions.

It says the company has an established local presence and is a partner to governments and regulators around the world, with approximately 6,000 employees.

The statement says Brightstar will "continue to modernise core technologies" and blend heritage with innovation, providing responsible, sustainable solutions to customers around the world through its products, services, technology, and insights.

Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the US and seven of the world's ten largest lotteries.