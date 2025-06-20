Darius Rahaman, Cruz Thornton seal winning starts in Lease Jr Tennis
TRINIDAD and Tobago's Darius Rahaman and Bajan Cruz Thornton recorded winning starts to the their respective Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament boys’ Under-18 round one singles fixtures when action served off at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on June 19.
Rahaman cruised past compatriot Gabriel Mansoor 6-1 in the opening set but lost the next 4-6. However, he rose to the occasion in the tie-break by pulling off a 10-6 win. Thornton showed more dominance in his contest against TT’s Keyan Goodridge as he reigned supreme with a 6-4, 6-0 result.
In other matches, three youngsters notched day one wins in the boys U10 round one, division one singles. Holden Hadeed and defeated Zepharaiah Scipio 4-1, 4-0; Christian Primus got past Damon Farrell 4-2, 4-2 while James Devaux had to dig deep to trump Lucas Young 1-4, 4-1, 10-8.
In the girls’ equivalent, Nyshay Wellington, Kavya Dharrie-Maharaj and Suri Bisnath all produced opening round victories. Wellington blew past Maliyah Ottley 4-0, 4-1, Dharrie-Maharaj bettered Emma Clarke by the same margin while Bismuth swept Xoe Bovell Swanston 4-0, 4-0.
Day two matches serve off from 9 am on June 20.
Other Results
Girls
U12 Singles — Suriya Ramdath def. Zara Walker 4-1, 5-4(2); Amelia Woo def. Amara-Allison Mckenzie 1-4, 4-1,10-5; Anaya Roberts def. Gabriella Powell Jones 4-1, 4-0
Division 2
Junior Singles —Laurielle Lewis def. Lleana Abraham 4-1, 4-0
Boys
U12 Singles — Dylan Michael Frost def. Cian Clifford 4-0, 4-0; Aidan Silva def. Ethan Primus 0-4, 4-2, 10-8; Austin Ward def. Harrison Hades 4-2, 5-4(5)
Division 2
U10 Singles — Charles Clarke def. Collin Chan 4-0, 4-2; Hugh Hades def. Zinidene Garcia St John def. 4-0, 4-0; Ryan Chan def. Arun Ramtahal 4-0, 4-0
Junior Singles — Arin Hagley def. Suhayl Mohammed 4-1, 4-1; Paul Devaux def. Jeremy Than 4-1, 4-0
Senior Singles —
Akiry Hagley def. Mickel Young 4-0, 4-1
