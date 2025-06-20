Darius Rahaman, Cruz Thornton seal winning starts in Lease Jr Tennis

- File photo

TRINIDAD and Tobago's Darius Rahaman and Bajan Cruz Thornton recorded winning starts to the their respective Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament boys’ Under-18 round one singles fixtures when action served off at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on June 19.

Rahaman cruised past compatriot Gabriel Mansoor 6-1 in the opening set but lost the next 4-6. However, he rose to the occasion in the tie-break by pulling off a 10-6 win. Thornton showed more dominance in his contest against TT’s Keyan Goodridge as he reigned supreme with a 6-4, 6-0 result.

In other matches, three youngsters notched day one wins in the boys U10 round one, division one singles. Holden Hadeed and defeated Zepharaiah Scipio 4-1, 4-0; Christian Primus got past Damon Farrell 4-2, 4-2 while James Devaux had to dig deep to trump Lucas Young 1-4, 4-1, 10-8.

In the girls’ equivalent, Nyshay Wellington, Kavya Dharrie-Maharaj and Suri Bisnath all produced opening round victories. Wellington blew past Maliyah Ottley 4-0, 4-1, Dharrie-Maharaj bettered Emma Clarke by the same margin while Bismuth swept Xoe Bovell Swanston 4-0, 4-0.

Day two matches serve off from 9 am on June 20.

Other Results

Girls

U12 Singles — Suriya Ramdath def. Zara Walker 4-1, 5-4(2); Amelia Woo def. Amara-Allison Mckenzie 1-4, 4-1,10-5; Anaya Roberts def. Gabriella Powell Jones 4-1, 4-0

Division 2

Junior Singles —Laurielle Lewis def. Lleana Abraham 4-1, 4-0

Boys

U12 Singles — Dylan Michael Frost def. Cian Clifford 4-0, 4-0; Aidan Silva def. Ethan Primus 0-4, 4-2, 10-8; Austin Ward def. Harrison Hades 4-2, 5-4(5)

Division 2

U10 Singles — Charles Clarke def. Collin Chan 4-0, 4-2; Hugh Hades def. Zinidene Garcia St John def. 4-0, 4-0; Ryan Chan def. Arun Ramtahal 4-0, 4-0

Junior Singles — Arin Hagley def. Suhayl Mohammed 4-1, 4-1; Paul Devaux def. Jeremy Than 4-1, 4-0

Senior Singles —

Akiry Hagley def. Mickel Young 4-0, 4-1