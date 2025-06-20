Charge fee to enter malls

-

THE EDITOR: I am humbly suggesting that a minimal fee be paid to enter all shopping malls.

People are entering the malls walking up and down, crowding the place and not purchasing anything, save a small ice cream.

If there is an emergency, many people would have to be evacuated.

The malls are there for a reason.

So, mall management, institute an entrance fee. Separate the shoppers from the watchers.

To non-shoppers, exercise, read something. Do not create a people hazard.

The best day to shop is Monday. I kid you not

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town