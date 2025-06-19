Woman raped after meeting man to get tattoo

- File photo

A woman was raped after arranging to have a tattoo done at the home of a man she met on Instagram.

A police report said the victim met the man at his Barataria home around midday on June 17. While waiting in the gallery to have the tattoo done, the victim was grabbed and forced into a room where she was raped.

The report said after the victim began screaming, someone knocked on the door prompting the suspect to get dressed and leave the room, getting into a black car and driving off.

The victim contacted the police and a male relative who took her to a nearby police station where she made the report. The police then took her to a health facility for examination. Investigations are ongoing.