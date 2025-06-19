WASA: Bad weather disrupting water supply in north-east, Trinidad

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has issued an update on the impact of recent adverse weather conditions on its operations, particularly in the north east of Trinidad.

In a June 19 statement, WASA said heavy rain has affected the functioning of several surface water treatment facilities. As a result, water supply disruptions are being experienced in several communities.

Areas currently affected include Matura, Salibia, and Matura, as well as Valencia, Guanapo, parts of Arima, Pinto Road, Mt Pleasant, Calvary Hill, Aripo, Santa Rosa Heights, Tumpuna Road, and Malabar.

WASA said, “Every effort is being made to return these facilities to service as early as possible,” and further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

This follows a similar advisory issued by WASA on June 13, in which the authority reported that persistent rainfall and flash flooding had been affecting water quality and delivery.

The disruptions come in the wake of an Orange Level Riverine Flood Alert #2 and a Yellow Level Adverse Weather Alert #5 issued by the TT Met Office. At the time, the Manuel Congo and Caroni Rivers, particularly near the Tumpuna and El Carmen areas, had reached critical capacity.

In addition to flood-related warnings, the Met Office also noted the presence of Saharan dust in the atmosphere and advised individuals with respiratory sensitivities to take necessary precautions.