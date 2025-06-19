Trinidad and Tobago teams into table tennis semis at Caribbean Champs

Trinidad and Tobago table tennis player Yuvraaj Dookram -

THE Trinidad and Tobago women’s and men’s teams both advanced to the semifinals in the team competition of the 2025 Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Championships at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Gymnasium, Wildey, Barbados.

In the men’s competition on June 17, Cuba defeated TT 3-0 in group play as Derron Douglas, Yuvraaj Dookram and Malik Gopaul were all on the losing end.

Douglas lost 11-8, 11-6, 11-3 to Adrian Perez; Dookram fell 11-2, 11-4, 11-3 to Jorge Campos; and Gopaul went under to Diomar Arguelle 11-7, 11-3, 11-7.

Also on the opening day, the TT women also fell to a 3-0 defeat. Puerto Rico were too strong for the TT players including Rheann Chung, Chloe Fraser and Imani Edwards-Taylor.

Chung battled hard against Fabiola Diaz, but went down 11-9, 11-6, 12-10 as Puerto Rico took a l-0 lead.

Puerto Rico continued their winning form as Brianna Burgos got past Fraser 11-5, 11-7, 11-4.

Edwards-Taylor tried to put TT on the board, but Alondra Rodriguez was an 11-7, 11-9, 11-5 winner. On June 18, the TT men bounced back to defeat Jamaica 3-0 as Aaron Wilson, Douglas and Dookram all recorded victories. Wilson got the ball rolling for TT with an 11-8, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6 win over Azizi Johnson. Douglas was next up for TT and he delivered an 11-8, 11-5, 11-3 win over Kane Watson.

Dookram sealed the series for TT by getting past Paulton Madden 11-8, 11-7, 11-7. The victory over Jamaica sealed a spot in the quarterfinals for TT where they met St Lucia. It was a hard-fought contest as TT won the five-match series 3-2.

Andre De Calderon got past Douglas 10-12, 11-5, 11-7, 11-8 to give St Lucia the lead, before Wilson levelled the series with an 11-6, 11-7, 11-4 victory over Manie Eleuthere.

Dookram gave TT their first lead when he defeated Joshua Lubin 11-9, 11-6, 11-2.

St Lucia rebounded as Andre De Calderon got past Wilson 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4. Douglas sealed a spot for TT in the semifnals with an 11-6, 13-11, 11-6 win over Eleuthere. After press time on June 18, the TT men faced Puerto Rico for a place in the final which is scheduled for June 19.

The TT women redeemed themselves on June 18 with a 3-0 win over St Vincent and the Grenadines. Fraser defeated Shanecia Delpesche 11-5, 11-3, 11-3; Chung beat Jessica Mc Carter 11-3, 11-2, 11-4; and Jordan Thong was an 11-2, 11-3, 11-6 winner over Leah Cumberbatch.

At press time, the TT women were locked in a battle against Cuba in the semfinals for a spot in the June 19 final.