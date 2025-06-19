Time to respect labour

Brinsley Samaroo -

THE EDITOR: In hindsight, slavery had a number of characteristics that the onlooker can use to determine if someone was in servitude. Slavery had oppression as a watchword. The victim had rights “on paper” that were curtailed by the institutions dictating his daily routine.

The slave was not free to choose the employer and had to settle for whatever meagre rewards were offered for his services. Because freedom to choose the employer and to negotiate rewards were non-existent, the labour was forced and rewards at starvation level.

The IRA could easily have been described as a re-enactment of slavery. Masterminded by a leader who understood the psyche of slavery, he concocted a modern-day version of man’s inhumanity to man. Established to define the relationship between employers and employees, the latter were classified into essential and general services.

The category of essential services had the potential to bring a country to its knees and the economy to a halt. The minimum wage paid to that class of administrators was used as a pretence that the services were not important. Labour that provided general services had more leeway in striking and the consequences were less lethal.

The wing span of the IRA covered definition of workers and their rights, when strike and lockout action can be taken, the use of judges and their appointment by politicians, imposition of awards by the Special Tribunal, fines, imprisonment of individuals and decertification of unions for violation of the act.

The interference by the politician makes the IRA severe beyond measure and heavily partisan in favour of the government/employer/investor. Judges are selected by politicians, belong to political parties, paid by the government, and had to rule in their favour.

The IRA was the counterpunch to a strong working class feared by the employers and government. It was intended to obstruct and dampen the militancy of the working class, which had the power to determine and restrict wealth accumulation of the investors. Should the assetless working class have such great influence on the controllers of the financial resources?

The seriousness of the IRA is diminished by the use of the essential services, general services and public officers. The legislation clearly mamaguys the working class and boosts the workers’ ego, then underscores their importance with starvation wages.

The IRA refined the sting of massa’s whip using a schedule of fines, imprisonment and decertification as dissuasion for those wanting to walk in the opposite direction.

Government red tape, the brutality of the possible imposition of a ten-year agreement by the Special Tribunal, and the loss of negotiating power and other delaying tactics have forced the unions to reluctantly accept “an unfair, unjust and unacceptable four per cent.”

Trapped between the devil and the bottomless pit, the unions humbly accepted the four per cent, still hoping that if things get better they will get a bigger bite of the cherry.

Politicians have smothered the war cries of the working class by dressing them in evening wear rather than battle fatigue. Cries for bread from massa were satisfied long after the war energy was dissipated.

Government has at its disposal the tardiness of its labour officials, indiscretion, red tape and other delaying tactics that the working class cannot endure for long.

The pangs of a hungry belly are experienced only by the working class. Government’s systematic exploitation: delayed wage negotiations for two or three agreement periods, the use of inflation as an extortionist, the selfishness of the business world not to share its profits and cry wolf if minimum wage is given a slight consideration for increase, and the financial trickery of government that an increase in the national wage bill will send the economy into orbit are all excuses to institutionalised poverty.

Government has even denied its responsibility for controlling prices. All the factors to jack up prices have played out, food increasing by 27 per cent. No parliamentary representative or politician has stood by the working class. All hiding behind the IRA.

All working-class upheavals are cries for equality and the enjoyment of rights impaired by those who control the reigns.

In the words of the late Professor Emeritus Brinsley Samaroo, “the trade union movement should be more than about the struggle for wages and working conditions, but must lobby for constitutional reform…”

The IRA must be revisited because the industrial relations environment is promoting hostility, if not crime. Out with the massa-slave approach and encourage collaboration in which the working class is treated with respect and dignity.

TT cannot be known as a world leader in the celebration of emancipation and at the same time shamefully have such repressive labour laws.

LENNOX FRANCIS

via e-mail