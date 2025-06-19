The politics of jobs

THE EDITOR: In economics, creative destruction describes how old ideas, technology and businesses are displaced by new ones. First proposed by Austrian political economist Joseph Schumpeter in the 1940s, the idea is that old things must die to birth new ones. This enables people, capital and other resources to be redeployed more efficiently in the economy.

In TT, we have struggled with manifesting this concept for several reasons. The most significant being the desire to preserve jobs – particularly jobs linked to the state. As we celebrate Labour Day, it allows an opportunity to reflect on this.

Our labour movement in TT is an integral part of our history, borne out of the quest for better working conditions and social justice in our then-colonial society. Today we have a plethora of trade unions. Unsurprisingly, the labour movement has also shaped our political landscape.

The PNM rose to deliver independence under Dr Eric Williams, promising social justice and equality for all. Respected trade unionist Basdeo Panday formed the UNC and became prime minister. The UNC and PNM continue to dominate politically, and politics and jobs remain interconnected.

However, in 2025, there needs to be an assessment of what this politicisation of labour and jobs means; and the consequences it has in stifling our progress as a nation and hurting the livelihoods of some of the same people it seeks to help.

The PNM lost favour with the electorate for several reasons – one of them being job losses, with notable examples at TSTT and Petrotrin. During the 2015-2025 period a significant number of private-sector jobs was also lost – take Unilever, BP and Scotiabank, for example.

These private-sector job losses are rarely spoken about today, but those in the public sector still burn bright in the collective memory. This is understandable. The state, state-owned enterprises and agencies employ a significant share of workers and job losses are usually at a larger scale. No one wants to be the next to be retrenched.

The downside of this is that it limits some necessary changes. The most recent example is the scrapping of the TTRA. Many reasons were given. But the risk of job losses in moving away from the Board of Inland Revenue and Customs and Excise Division in the decision is clear. It was evident on the campaign trail with the UNC-PSA alliance and reinforced by Clyde Elder (ex-trade unionist and current MP for La Brea)'s spirited contribution to the parliamentary debate on repealing the TTRA Act on June 13.

From a public finance standpoint, the loss of the TTRA is tragic. From a livelihoods standpoint, so too is the loss of jobs. Was it possible to have an outcome which preserves both? Perhaps...if jobs and job losses were not politicised.

This behaviour is not limited to one side. The current PNM opposition has sounded alarm bells of job loses under the UNC, setting up a hotline for those affected to call. This came after the UNC government presented allegations of contract impropriety at programmes like CEPEP and the National Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Programme (NRWRP). There have also seen stories circulating of non-renewal of contracts across the public sector.

Stripping back the politics, one can ask: is there a valid reason for tackling some of the inefficiencies in public works programmes like CEPEP and NRWRP? Arguably, programmes designed 20 years ago should be routinely assessed to determine if their objectives are still being met.

On contract workers, the obvious question is: why are so many workers subject to such employment precarity for extended periods? Again, is it possible to have an outcome which addresses necessary reform and takes account of jobs? Perhaps...if jobs and job losses were not politicised.

As a citizen, I sincerely wish we could move past this for the benefit of our country and workers. Apart from outgoing MPs, ministers and political appointees, the average citizen should not have to worry about their job when the government changes – they should not be collateral damage. But this requires a movement away from the politicisation of jobs.

As we observe Labour Day 2025, I hope we can commemorate the past, assess and reform the present, and focus our attention on the future. What will labour and jobs look like in TT in ten, 15, 20 years? How does the trade union movement evolve as labour changes? How can we boost labour productivity? How can the demands between labour and capital be balanced? How can we move past the politicisation of jobs? And perhaps most importantly, as a society, how can we manage necessary change while preserving livelihoods?

These are not easy questions. And, maybe, answering them requires some creative destruction in our political system, and the ushering in of new ideas.

DR JAMELIA HARRIS

economist