Soca Warriors draw 1-1 vs ten-man Haiti in Gold Cup

(FILE) TT's Justin Garcia scored in the 68th minute. -

The Soca Warriors failed to capitalise on conquering a ten-man Haiti squad and were forced to settle for an unsettling 1-1 draw in match two of their Group D Concacaf Gold Cup tie at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, on June 19.

Despite Haiti losing key defender Jean-Kevin Duverne via red card in the 39th minute, Trinidad and Tobago failed to capitalise on their player advantage and were stifled to an uncomfortable, potentially tournament-ending, drawn result.

They now sit in cellar position on the group standings with just one point, after losing out to the USA by a hefty 5-0 margin in their opening fixture.

TT head coach Dwight Yorke made six changes to his starting team to face Haiti, as Andre Raymond, Rio Cardines, Nathaniel James, Andre Rampersad, Dante Sealy and Levi Garcia replaced six starters from the US match. Garcia also wore the captain’s armband in place of a benched Kevin Molino.

In the opening period, Haiti dominated while TT struggled to string together passes for the entire 45 minutes.

A neat flick from captain/striker Levi Garcia, in the sixth minute, to Nathaniel James saw his one-time shot from on top of the box go high and wide.

Likewise, Haitian striker Leverton Pierre also had his long-range, right-footed effort go wide, three minutes later.

Haiti’s first real chance came in the 16th minute after Duckens Nazon poked the ball to Danley Jean, whose low, left-footed shot went wide of Marvin Phillip’s post. Despite Haiti dominating, TT found temporary rhythm but still could not get a shot on target. TT’s passes never connected to create real attacking threats.

All the while, TT defender Sheldon Bateau tried hard to stave off burly attacker Franntzdy Pierrot.

Haiti continued to press and almost found the back of the net in the 21st when Nazon nudged a cheeky flick off a corner, which whizzed past the top corner of TT’s goal.

Haiti kept bunkering in TT with multiple attacking attempts. Good inter-play from the Haitian frontline and a relatively slow TT backline, summarised the opening period.

In the 27th minute, Dante Sealy nutmegged his marker but lost the ball in his own half, which fell to Nazon, who hit hard and high, scuppering a goal-scoring opportunity.

Soon after, a long ball to a surging Pierrot saw him beat the TT defence and score, but it was ruled offside. At the hydration break, the commentators described TT’s play as “woeful and awful.”

In the 40th minute, Haitian defender Jean-kevin Duverne fouled striker Garcia after he turned on his marker and powered goal-ward, unmarked. Garcia’s smart turn opened space to run into, but Haiti’s last defender Duverne fouled the TT striker and received a straight red card.

Four minutes later, a well-struck long ball from Haitian goalie Johny Placide fell neatly for a charging Ruben Providence, who surged toward the TT goal. Bateau put both hands on the striker and pushed him off the ball which resulted in the referee awarding a penalty.

However, a check by VAR officials and referee Isamel Cornejo found Bateau faultless and the penalty decision was overturned as TT escaped from a questionable call just before the half-time break.

At the resumption, ten-man Haiti started on the front foot. Striker Don Louicius conquered Andre Raymond on the right flank and crossed into the box to a well-positioned and unmarked Pierrot, who sliced a right-footed shot past Phillip to go 1-0 up.

Minutes later, TT tried to strike back as James latched on to a well-time pass from Daniel Phillip, which allowed him space to attack. However, he rifled his hard shot wide despite no pressure.

In the 57th minute, coach Yorke made three substitutions with midfielder Steffan Yeates on for Phillips, Kevin Molino replacing Sealy and Real Gill coming on for James. The introductions seemed to inspire the Warriors as Tyrese Spicer was allowed more room to attack.

Spicer latched on to a neat ball in the 65th, stuttered his footing a bit, but still got the shot off, which unluckily bounced off the left goal post and out. TT began to capitalise on their player-advantage.

Soon after, Molino lofted a well-weighted free-kick into the area which saw defender Justin Garcia rise above the Haiti defenders and head past goalie Placide to level the match. TT’s confidence grew as the second half progressed as Molino began pulling the strings in the final third.

Haiti, however, were still given opportunities to press, despite them being denied or scuppering their attempts. Into the final ten minutes of regulation time, winger Andre Raymond had a silly foul on Haitian substitute Wilguens Pagain in the 83rd, and they were awarded a penalty.

Substitute Mondy Prunier stepped up to put them ahead but he shot overbear despite Phillip diving the wrong way. TT received a lifeline.

Kaihim Thomas then replaced an overworked Spicer in the 87th but it was Gill who showed real aggression in the dying moments in an attempt to salvage three precious points.

Gill beat two defenders with some quick feet on the left and had a neat cross in, but miscommunication from the two strikers in the box saw his effort wasted. Gill also had a chance in second half extra time but his shot flew wide of the post to summarise TT’s night.

At the blow of the final whistle, TT players dropped to the ground in disbelief that they could not get past a ten-man Haiti team, who played more than 50 minutes with a player short.

TT play Saudi Arabia in their final group contest on June 22 from 7 pm (TT time). However, they need favourable results from last night’s USA versus Saudi Arabia tie, and a solid victory in their final contest, if they are to have any chance of progressing to the knockout round.

The top two teams from each group advance.