Rancour in House as Government lays NiQuan tragedy report

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal as he laid the NiQuan explosion report in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

THERE was rancour in the House of Representatives on June 18, while Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal laid the report of the deadly NiQuan explosion which claimed the life of a worker at that plant two years ago.

He slammed the former PNM government for being insensitive and lacking compassion in withholding the report on the explosion which caused the death of Allenlane Ramkissoon, 35, following the explosion at the Pointe-a-Pierre plant on June 15, 2023.

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young's question on whether or not Government sought external independent advice from Senior Counsel in laying the report in the House without any input from NiQuan, caused loud howls of protest from the Government benches when he tried to ask a supplementary question, when the Standing Orders did not allow this.

During loud cross-talk and with his mic still on, Young was heard berating John Jeremie as a "dunce AG."

Even before Moonilal began, House Leader Barry Padarath and Opposition Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales faced off over how long Moonilal was expected to speak, with Padarath initially moving he be allowed to talk "until conclusion" but Gonzales telling him to check his phone to see the agreed time, between both of them (Padarath and Gonzales) had been 15 minutes.

Padarath said, "His intention is to be below 15 minutes." Moonilal promised to stay within that time.

The energy minister said judge Avason Quinlan-Williams recently ruled it was in the public's interest to lay the report, as she bemoaned a culture of secrecy and self-preservation at that ministry. Moonilal said with the advent of the UNC government, "the days of this culture of secrecy are over."

He said NiQuan was set up in 2020 using assets of the government-run World Gas To Liquids project.

Saying then prime minister Dr Rowley had hailed the project, Moonilal quipped, "It subsequently blew up!" He lamented the 2023 accident that had taken Ramkissoon's life as he was carrying out repairs, leaving two daughters without a father and the children's mother, a widow.

Moonilal said the report into the tragedy had 15 findings and recommendations for NiQuan, but as the company was now in receivership there was no plant and no process to be acted upon.

He said Ramkissoon's widow had brought a judicial review action to ask the ministry to disclose the report, saying, "She had to pay her own counsel."

Moonilal said the ministry had paid $60,000 to its own hired attorneys to deny Mrs Ramkissoon access to the information, even as he said the widow received not one red cent or even a hamper in assistance from the ministry.

Young, a former energy minister, rose to ask if any independent senior counsel had ever advised the ministry to make the report public without first giving NiQuan a chance to comment, and if not, then wasn't that a breach of NiQuan's rights.

Moonilal replied that he sought the advice of Attorney General Jeremie.

"Based on the advice of the attorney general, we have laid the report." MPs shouted at each other and in the exchange Young's voice was heard advocating for "the advice of a senior counsel, not a dunce AG."

Moonilal objected to Young's remark about the AG and said it should be withdrawn.

Speaker Jagdeo Singh said he had not heard the remark amid the din made by MPs, likening their noise-making to that of the boisterous buffoon Falstaff, crafted by Shakespeare in Henry IV Part One. Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein said, "All of us heard it! He (Young) is fully aware of what he said!"

Singh told Young if he liked he could withdraw (the remark) but the Speaker than announced that he (Young) had refused. Later, in the debate on the Mid Year Review, Jeremie replied to Young's insult.

Jeremie said, "I just want to remind that member (Young) that months before he was promoted – in defiance of the words of another prime minister on that side, the late Patrick Manning, once he was promoted, I happened to be involved in a matter with him. And at the end of correcting an affidavit in red ink pen, the member (Young) then said to me, 'Another hard lesson learned.'

"Well, I don't know how you could learn a hard less from someone who is a dunce," Jeremie said. Holding out his arms in query, Jeremie quipped, "But, that is life."