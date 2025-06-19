President calls for reflection on Corpus Christi

President Christine Kangaloo says the Feast of Corpus Christi is significant not only for Catholics and Christians, but for all of humanity.

This is so because the feast, she said in a message to the nation, reminds all that they are never alone and that God is always available.

"It also challenges all of us to live a Eucharistic life – a life grounded in communion, compassion and community. Just as the Eucharist nourishes the spirit, so too are we called to be sources of nourishment for others, offering mercy, compassion and peace through our words and actions.

"And just as God chooses to be near to us, blessing us with love, forgiveness and grace, so too are we called to show love, forgiveness and grace to one another."

Kangaloo said Corpus Christi therefore invites all to reflect on the foundational truth – not just of the faith of Roman Catholics, but of the entire Christian faith – that God is not distant or removed from the human condition, but is real and physically present in the most intimate and tangible way.

"Building upon the Easter message of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the feast of Corpus Christi celebrates the fact that He is physically here among us for all time."

She continued: The message of God’s physical presence among us for all time, is a message that resonates with every religion. It is the greatest assurance that human beings have of a God who will never desert us, and who will always be with us no matter how difficult the circumstances. As St Thomas Aquinas put it, The Eucharist is the consummation of the whole spiritual life."

The President said people must renew their commitment to the values it embodies.

"Let us consciously and deliberately apply the characteristics of Christ to every area of our lives. In so doing, we will help forge a society that upholds and embodies those self-same values; values which are foundational to a strong and resilient nation."