President: Build on foundation laid by labour leaders

President Christine Kangaloo. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

President Christine Kangaloo is calling on the nation to choose to build on the foundation laid by the architects of the labour movement and steer TT toward the future the fathers of the labour movement envisioned.

She said so in her Labour Day message to the nation.

She asked that the national interest be placed first and always, and for people to commit to building a society in which all can prosper and thrive. Labour Day is celebrated on June 19.

"We must become our own heroes in this struggle. From among our ranks must rise up today’s Butlers, and Rienzis, and Ciprianis and Gomes. We must produce women and men who are able to blend their valour with the foresight and the imagination required to navigate today’s challenges," Kangaloo said. "I have no doubt that in this bold, new endeavour, we will not be found wanting."

On Labour Day, she said, TT commemorates that pivotal moment in our history and pay tribute to those whose relentless pursuit of fairness and justice for workers helped shape the course of labour relations in TT and across the region.

"The names Uriah "Buzz" Butler, Adrian Cola Rienzi, Andrew Arthur Cipriani and Albert Maria Gomes continue to resonate in the national memory as the heroes who challenged the status quo of unfair and unjust labour practices and helped usher in a new era of workers' rights in Trinidad and Tobago.

"Their struggle was not only for better wages and safer working conditions, but also for justice, dignity and a better future for all. Many of the rights and protections enjoyed today are the hard-won fruits of their efforts and sacrifices."

The President said although much progress was made over the last 88 years, many of the challenges that "these brave pioneers confronted," still persist, albeit in new and complex forms.

She spoke of the devastating impact of the covid pandemic and rapid changes brought by technological advances including the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI, the President added, is a powerful and complex tool that appears to be ushering in what is being widely regarded as a veritable new industrial revolution.

The President said as TT steps into this new world, it is essential that skills development and investment in digital literacy and technical education are prioritised in order to ensure no one is left behind in the transition to an AI-driven future.

She however called for a whole-of-society approach bringing together workers, employers, government and civil society to harness the benefits of AI while protecting and empowering workers to keep pace with the evolving realities of the world of work.