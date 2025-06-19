PM's Corpus Christi message – God is with us

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

IN BRINGING greetings to the nation on the occasion of Corpus Christi, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the Catholic church plays an important role in TT's society as a moral compass, a refuge in times of crisis and a steady force for good.

"Today, we join our Christian community in reflecting on one of the most sacred and profound mysteries of the faith – the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. This day reminds us that God is not distant, but is with us, walking alongside us through every joy and trial."

She said the celebration of Corpus Christi was not only a holy observance but is a powerful reminder of our responsibility to reflect God’s grace in our own lives.

"The bread we receive in faith must become the kindness we give in action. And as the body of Christ is shared in churches today, so too must we share love, mercy, and justice in the streets, homes, and institutions of our beautiful Trinidad and Tobago," she said.

The PM pointed to Galatians 6:2: Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.

"That is our duty – not just as individuals, but as a nation. We must stand together in solidarity, helping those who struggle, listening to those who suffer, and protecting those who are defenceless."

She said that in an often complex world, she would encourage religious bodies to continue evolving not in message, but in method.

"I call on our churches and faith-based organisations to chart new and innovative paths to reach out to our youth and the vulnerable. We must speak their language, understand their struggles, and walk beside them with patience and empathy.

"If we are to secure a future rooted in faith and dignity, we must ensure that no one—especially our young people—feels alienated from the message of love and purpose that the Church brings."

Persad-Bissessar urged that seeds planted today be more than tradition.

Let them be symbols of our intention to grow, she said, in love, in unity and in service. "Let us plant seeds of peace in our homes, seeds of justice in our communities, and seeds of hope in every heart."

She asked citizens to reflect on the meaning of this day – to live with purpose, to give with humility and believe in the power of love to transform lives.