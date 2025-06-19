PM: Government will restore dignity to workers

LABOUR IN POWER: Minister in the Ministry of Energy Ernesto Kesar, left, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder and OWTU president-general Ancel Roget at a rally on February 19. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has reiterated promises she made during the general election campaign that the UNC will restore the dignity of workers. She did so in her Labour Day message to the nation.

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), Public Services Association (PSA) and some other trade unions were part of a “coalition of interests” which the UNC formed to contest the April 28 general election which it won 26-13 with the Tobago People’s Party taking the two Tobago seats.

Two former trade unionists, Ernesto Kesar and Clyde Elder, were elected Point Fortin and La Brea MPs respectively on April 28. Both of these constituencies were former PNM electoral strongholds.

Persad-Bissessar said the labour movement has always been a cornerstone of democracy in TT.

“From the oilfields of south Trinidad to the corridors of Parliament, our trade unions have fought to ensure that workers are not voiceless, that they are respected, and that their contribution to national development is recognised.” She repeated her gratitude to members of the labour movement who joined forces with the UNC for the election.

Persad-Bissessar said her thanks comes with understanding and with a solemn promise.

“I know that many of our workers are struggling. The last decade has been one of hardship—marked by economic mismanagement, rising costs of living, and policies that too often ignored the real concerns of working families.”

She said the solutions to these problems will not happen overnight.

“My government has inherited deep and serious challenges but I want you to know that we are not turning a blind eye. We are working tirelessly and urgently to fix what was broken.”

She appealed to the labour movement and all citizens “for patience and continued partnership as we undo the damage of the past and lay the groundwork for a fairer, more resilient economy.” Persad-Bissessar promised government will restore dignity to the working class, bring down the cost of living, create opportunities and ensure that no worker is left behind.

“You have my word.”

Among the UNC’s campaign promises to workers were a ten per cent wage increase to public servants and reopening of the former Petrotrin refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre.

Persad-Bissessar said, “Hold the strain, hold the line. Help is not just coming. It is here. Together, we will rebuild this nation.”