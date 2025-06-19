Plane spotting

Plane-spotting: The landing and takeoff of aircrafts is visible from this airport terminal. -

Plane spotting is a popular hobby that observes and tracks aircraft, usually accomplished by photography.

Besides recording aircraft details, plane spotters also record information regarding airports, air traffic control communications and airline routes.

The Wright brothers, Orville and Wilbur, were perhaps the first plane spotters.

In researching the concept of flight, the brothers carefully observed the flight of birds and made copious notes of their findings.

A significant observation was, whenever a bird made a gliding turn, the tip of the wing in the direction of the turn would go up and the opposite wing tip would go down.

This concept was incorporated into the wing tip warping design of the of brothers Wright Flyer which made its first flight on December 17, 1903, at Kill Devil Hills in North Carolina.

This signalled the beginning of powered and controlled flight. The effects of wing warping is created by ailerons in today’s modern aircraft.

Since then, aviation enthusiasts worldwide have been watching the evolution of powered aircraft. However, the plane spotting hobby did not appear until the second half of the 20th century.

During World War II, some countries encouraged their citizens to become plane spotters in an "observation corps" or similar public body for reasons of public security.

In the UK, the Royal Observer Corps (ROC) was a civil defence organisation which operated between 1925 and 1995.

ROC volunteers conducted visual detection, identification and tracking of aircraft over Great Britain. The reports were fed to the Royal Air Force (RAF) strike command.

The development of technology and global resources revolutionised plane spotting. Digital point-and-shoot cameras, videocams and walkie-talkies significantly changed the hobby.

With the use of the internet, websites such as FlightAware and Flightradar24 have made it possible for plane spotters to track and locate specific aircraft around the world.

Websites such as airliners.net, Instagram and YouTube allow spotters to upload their photos or videos of their sightings and share them with viewers worldwide.

Spotters use equipment such as ADS-B decoders to track the movements of aircraft.

Two devices used are the AirNav RadarBox and the Kinetic Avionics SBS series. Both of them read and process the radar data and show aircraft movements on a computer screen.

When spotting aircraft, plane spotters note the key attributes of an aircraft, such as the make, model, name of airline, registration number, number of engines and its callsign.

The notes are compiled and categorised into aircraft types, manufacturers, country of registration and in the case of a military aircraft, the squadron badge and country where the aircraft are based.

Online manuals allow access to more information such as the aircraft delivery date and manufacturer's serial number.

Most spotters attempt to see as many aircraft of a given type, a particular airline or a particular subset of aircraft such as business jets, commercial airliners, military and general aviation aircraft.

Some spotters track airframe types and are known as "frame spotters." Others only track registration numbers displayed on the aircraft and categorise them by country of registration.

Related activities include using radio scanners to listen to air traffic control transmissions to clear up uncertainties as to what aircraft have been seen at specific times and in particular places.

Several internet mailing list groups have been formed to help communicate aircraft seen at airports, queries and anomalies. These groups can cater to certain regions, aircraft types and appeal to a wide audience. The result is that information on aircraft movements can be delivered worldwide in a real-time fashion to spotters.

In countries with a large aviation industry, the hobbyist may travel long distances to visit different airports, to see an unusual aircraft or to view aircraft withdrawn from use.

Air shows usually draw large numbers of spotters as they are opportunities to enter airfields and air bases worldwide that are usually closed to the public and to see displayed aircraft at close range. Some retired aircraft such as the Concorde are placed in the care of aviation museums or displayed at public airports.

In the wake of the targeting of airports by terrorists, plane spotting organisations and law enforcement organisations police have co-operated in creating a code of conduct for plane spotters.

Spotters are asked to contact the police if they saw or heard something suspicious. In this way, spotters can continue their hobby while contributing to increased security around airports.

Birmingham and Stansted pioneered this approach between the police and plane-spotting enthusiasts in Britain before the 2012 London Olympics.

The RAF Northolt station, in Greater London, introduced a flight-watch scheme based on the same co-operative principles.

These co-operative ventures are also practised in other countries where aviation enthusiasts report suspicious activities to the police.

Up to 2001, there was a waving gallery at the main passenger terminal located on the south side of the runway at Piarco International Airport.

From the gallery, members of the public would wave goodbye to friends and relatives travelling abroad. There were no jet bridges in those days and the travellers were quite visible as they walked along the tarmac to board the aircraft.

It was quite exciting for young people to actually witness the startup and taxing of aircraft to the takeoff point on the runway.

The reverberating sound of the engines during the takeoff roll created a special thrill.

On weekends parents would take their children to the waving gallery to engage in plane-spotting activities.

When the passenger terminal was relocated to the north side of the runway, the new terminal did not include a waving gallery as jet bridges were being used.

South of the Golden Grove Road, just before the intersection with the St Helena Bypass Road, there is an area on state lands where people park their vehicles to view aircraft takeoffs and landings at Piarco International Airport. The area is located well outside of the fifty feet buffer zone from the Airports Authority security fence. However, security personnel would normally remove persons from this area.

Therefore, subject to an aviation security risk assessment, the authorities should designate this area as a plane spotting area.

Citizens are proud of TT’s aviation heritage, particularly after World War II when the Americans built two large airfields in TT, one at Waller Field and the other at Carlsen Field.