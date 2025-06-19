Pavement to Parliament: Union leaders turn political capital into policy promises

LABOUR IN POWER: Minister in the Ministry of Energy Ernesto Kesar, left, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder and OWTU president-general Ancel Roget at a rally on February 19. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

For the first time since independence, Labour Day in TT will be commemorated with multiple former trade union leaders holding Cabinet positions – a shift expected to reshape the tone of today’s rallies in Fyzabad.

While commemorating the 1937 oilfield uprising led by Tubal Uriah "Buzz" Butler, this year’s Labour Day arrives at a pivotal moment for state-union relations.

The labour riots, which erupted over dire working conditions and exploitative colonial-era labour policies, sparked the birth of the modern trade union movement in the country.

Although pivotal in TT’s history, Labour Day was not formally declared a public holiday until 1973, under the government of then-Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams.

For the first time in over a decade, key leaders of the national trade union movement now sit in Parliament as government ministers, following the UNC-led coalition’s landslide victory in the April 28 general election.

While the rallies and platform speeches will no doubt maintain their customary fire, trade union leaders have acknowledged that the prevailing mood is both hopeful and collaborative.

Several of those leaders have expressed cautious confidence in the administration’s declared commitment to the Workers’ Agenda – a policy blueprint negotiated before the election between the UNC and major labour organisations. With long-sought reforms now ostensibly within reach, the unions are approaching Labour Day 2025 not only as a day of protest, but as a measure of the new government’s sincerity.

From placard to Parliament

Central to this shift in tone is the entry of long-standing labour figures into government office.

Former PSA president Leroy Baptiste was appointed Minister of Labour, while veteran trade unionists Clyde Elder and Ernesto Kesar won historically safe PNM seats in La Brea and Point Fortin, respectively.

Their victories – achieved with decisive union support – proved pivotal to the UNC’s electoral success and restored organised labour’s influence over the nation’s political landscape.

In an interview with Business Day, Elder described this year’s Labour Day as a landmark moment.

"We have already begun to engage differently than our predecessors," Elder said. "The labour movement demonstrated quite clearly that it’s still a force to be reckoned with by winning two safe seats from the PNM and bringing it into the UNC coalition of interests."

Elder, whose labour union service spanned 24 years before his election victory, argued those wins defied expectations and signalled a new political reality for workers.

"That tells you the kind of power and force that the labour movement still has within the country," he said. "We were able to accomplish what everybody thought was basically unachievable."

He credited Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for honouring her commitment to labour.

"In her wisdom, she ensured that we were placed in ministries critical to the workers’ cause – Public Utilities and Energy," Elder added. "And that is not by chance. It’s because this government knows it must work with labour."

The swift repeal of the TT Revenue Authority Act – a longstanding demand of public sector unions – was the clearest early demonstration of this alliance.

Elder described it as a "signal to the labour movement that this government listens and acts."

Resetting labour relations

While contentious industrial relations issues remain, some union leaders believe there is now a credible framework for meaningful progress.

Months before the general election, the UNC and major labour federations hammered out a Workers’ Agenda containing a series of reforms, from the establishment of a living wage to the modernisation of labour legislation and the elimination of unchecked contract employment in state enterprises.

Since taking office, Elder noted, several longstanding industrial disputes have already seen movement.

Matters involving TTPost, where the company consistently lost litigation against unions, are now being resolved.

The ministry, he reminded, sought supplementation in the Standing Finance Committee to settle those matters.

He described these as "low-hanging fruits" that, if picked, could rapidly stabilise the industrial relations environment.

"If we can treat those disputes sensibly, and end the toxic environment created by the last administration, we can improve productivity and harmony in the workplace," he added.

Asked about the most pressing issues facing the labour force today, Elder replied, "Employment and unemployment. As you know, a number of workers got sent home from TSTT, CDC, Government Resource Services Ltd, Caroni Green, from Petrotrin, like Ancelor Mittal and the companies that depended on the steel industry.

"There was a mass amount of retrenchment and firing that took place under the PNM."

He added, "Some of those matters are in court. We can resolve them as best we can, withdraw some where possible, and make sure we restore stability."

On the wage front, Elder said while the government might not immediately meet every demand, there would be no mass retrenchment threats as under the previous government.

"There will be no Prime Minister telling workers, ‘You want your backpay? You may get it and lose your job.’ That will not happen."

From Geneva to Fyzabad

Minister of Labour Leroy Baptiste, absent from the rally while attending the International Labour Conference in Geneva, has reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to the Workers’ Agenda in an address to the global labour community.

JTUM general secretary Ozzi Warwick told Business Day that Baptiste’s remarks confirmed a new chapter in state-union relations.

"What we expect and what we are experiencing right now is a more collaborative approach to workers’ issues," Warwick said. "We will continue to work together towards implementing the Workers’ Agenda."

Warwick, in another recent interview with Newsday, insisted that Labour Day would not be a tame or sentimental affair.

"We are not going to forget the last ten years," he said. "There will still be fire. We have statements to make about the attacks on trade unions, the attempt to dismantle us. That cannot go unchallenged."

Labour Day programme

The day’s traditional proceedings will begin with a wreath-laying at the grave of Tubal Uriah "Buzz" Butler at 8 am, attended by trade unionists and government officials.

This solemn tradition has remained an integral part of the day’s observances, symbolically honouring the movement’s founding figure.

From there, the gathering will move to Avocat Junction before marching to Charlie King Junction for the main rally.

Since the first Labour Day observances in Fyzabad, this historic assembly point has remained the focal venue for union speeches, rallies and public declarations.

This year’s theme, Reset: It Is Workers’ Time Now, reflects the unions’ demand for accountability from their own political allies.

Should the Prime Minister appear, it would mark her first Labour Day platform appearance in Fyzabad since signing the Fyzabad Accord in 2010 – a landmark agreement pledging government-labour collaboration, signed on Labour Day itself.

Since its founding in 1937, the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) has consistently led Labour Day’s national events, with its president-general traditionally delivering the keynote address. Today, OWTU president general and JTUM head Ancel Roget will do so again, upholding that custom.

CWU: Beyond placards

Communications Workers’ Union general secretary Joanne Ogeer was forthright in her assessment of labour’s new responsibilities, insisting that while electoral gains were significant, the unions must now deliver tangible legislative and institutional reforms.

"This Labour Day, the CWU looks eagerly to what we have seen now in the political gayelle as trade unionists have secured seats in the Parliament," she said.

"Special attention must be paid to ensure we move from placard to politics, and that means legislative reform, which is dire."

She identified amendments to the Industrial Relations Act and the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act as immediate necessities.

But Ogeer reserved her strongest remarks for the state of the Industrial Court, warning that delays in adjudicating cases and widespread non-compliance with its orders had eroded the institution’s authority.

To address these failings, she recommended a multi-faceted approach.

"Firstly, the Industrial Court needs to be adequately resourced with sufficient personnel, technology and infrastructure to handle its caseload efficiently," Ogeer said. "Secondly, stricter penalties for non-compliance are necessary to deter parties from disregarding court orders. This could involve fines, sanctions, or even imprisonment in egregious cases."

Ogeer also called for a public education campaign to raise awareness of labour laws.

"Promoting greater awareness of labour laws and the importance of compliance is crucial for fostering a culture of respect for the rule of law.

"This can be achieved through education campaigns, training programmes and public outreach initiatives," she added.

In January, the Industrial Court ruled decisively on the Telecommunications Services of TT's retrenchment dispute, backing the CWU’s assertion that the dismissals of 500 workers in 2018, including former CWU secretary‑general Clyde Elder, were "harsh and oppressive."

The court ordered TSTT to rescind Elder’s retrenchment, reinstate him with full pay and benefits, and award him $100,000 in exemplary damages.

All other affected workers were granted $10,000 each, bringing the total payout to over $5 million.

Wage talks at TTPost remain one of the most contentious unresolved disputes ahead of Labour Day.

Negotiations formally began in December with TTPost management describing the opening session as "productive" after tabling proposals covering back pay and working conditions for the periods July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2023.

However, follow-up meetings scheduled for January were postponed after the union failed to submit a formal counter-proposal by the agreed deadline.

In February, the Postal Workers’ Union presented a revised demand for a 24 per cent increase across two negotiation periods, a figure TTPost swiftly rejected as unrealistic. Talks resumed on March 20, but quickly stalled again after the company held firm to its offer of a combined four per cent increase, split evenly across both outstanding collective bargaining periods.

TTPost has since publicly stated it remains ready to engage "in good faith" and is awaiting a formal response from the union.

Balancing economic realities

While optimistic about job creation prospects, Elder conceded that fiscal realities would limit immediate wage hikes.

However, he made it clear that the government’s duty was to stabilise the industrial climate.

"There are things we cannot do immediately," he said, "But we can stop the mass retrenchments, clean up disputes, and rebuild trust."

He reiterated the government’s plans to restart the Petrotrin refinery, invest in a regulated cannabis industry and diversify the economy, all aimed at creating new jobs.

"The economy is going to grow," Elder said. "And when that happens, salaries and people’s lives will improve."

A historically significant Labour Day

Beyond this year’s negotiations and symbolism, Labour Day 2025 is historically significant as the first since TT’s independence where multiple former trade union leaders simultaneously hold Cabinet positions, a tangible sign of labour’s deepening political integration.

As for Labour Day itself, Elder promised to attend the rally as he usually does.

"After all, I am a product of the labour movement," he said. "I understand the tensions that sometimes exist between government and labour, but I’m committed to finding a respectable, dignified way to resolve them."

When asked for advice for his colleagues, Elder replied, "Once you treat labour with the respect and dignity that it deserves, there’s no need to caution anybody. When you realise that two labour comrades took two impossible feats and made it possible, and you understand it’s because of the labour movement they were able to do that, you have that respect for that achievement."