New T&TEC board appointed

The new board of directors of the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) received their official letters of appointment on June 18, during a formal ceremony at Cabildo Building, Port of Spain.

Anil Kamal was appointed chairman. The other newly appointed members, according to a Public Utilities Ministry press release are Raymond Cozier, Ravita Babwah, Kevin Gurbani Beepath, Curtis Boodoo, Dana Mahase, Roshan Tota Maharaj, Taramatie Mongroo and Gerrard Small.

The previous T&TEC board members were chairman Romney Thomas, deputy chairman Anthony Peyson, Frances Lum Young, Ayasha Nickie, Andrew Alves, Janet Richards and Raphael Ajodha.

In addressing the new board, line minister Barry Padarath, thanked members for their willingness to serve. Padarath encouraged the board to turn its attention to increasing productivity. He emphasised the importance of sound governance and strategic oversight as essential tools in strengthening the commission’s long-term sustainability.