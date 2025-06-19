Minister reveals lawyers paid by PNM government – $1B legal feels bombshell

LET THE CHIPS FALL: Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young speaks in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT - OTP

MINISTER in the Office of the Attorney General Saddam Hosein unleashed a bombshell in the Parliament on June 18, during the mid-year budget review as he named several lawyers who received millions of dollars in legal fees from that office by the then PNM government.

He claimed that over the past ten years, over two successive PNM administrations, one state entity – the Office of the Attorney General alone – spent $1 billion in legal fees.

The names include the President’s husband, a former AG, a current independent senator, a current MP, two former state board chairmen and former prime minister Dr Rowley’s personal lawyer.

Hosein’s revelations came after Attorney General John Jeremie earlier claimed that lawyers who played golf with a former prime minister received exorbitant legal fees from the state.

But in an immediate response, former prime minister Stuart Young defended the fees and said a similar amount was spent on lawyers’ fees by the then People's Partnership administration from 2010-2015.

Hosein noted in June 2024, then AG Reginald Armour denied his request in Parliament to have the fees disclosed.

At a Standing Finance Committee meeting, Armour said he would give a breakdown of fees to Parliament in large terms, as had been the norm, but would not name the attorneys in order to protect their privacy.

Hosein on Wednesday said he had chosen to reveal the names and amounts in keeping with this government’s assurances of transparency.

MINISTER: LEGAL

FEES 'OBSCENE'

He claimed the PNM government had spent money on “friends, family and financiers” instead of helping the needy in society.

“When people come for a food card and when people come for a house, they can’t get a house. They were spending $1 billion feeding their friends, their families and their financiers in one ministry alone, excluding all of the state enterprises and the other ministries.

He accused people affiliated with the PNM of “feeding at the trough” while making deals on the golf course.

“So while they were busy crushing the economy, they were involved in corrupt dealings.”

Hosein lambasted the PNM government for being “quick to run to court,” as he noted the legal feud between Colm Imbert and the Auditor General’s Office had cost taxpayers close to $1 million in legal fees.

“That is recklessness, negligence and incompetency at the highest level…”

Describing the money spent on legal fees as obscene, Hosein said he would support any decision by AG Jeremie to not pay the outstanding fees accrued by the AG’s Office.

“Could you imagine that they couldn't pay a dollar to the family of the Paria divers? And the attorney who was on that commission got how much? Close to $10 million. Plus now he's getting under the AG’s office, $29.3 million.”

AG: HARD TO STOP

'GRAVY TRAIN' FEES

Although Hosein said government has “closed the trough,” Jeremie described the legal fees owed by his office as a “gravy train,” and promised to pursue investigations into possible allegations of misconduct in public office.

He claimed the AG's Office was saddled with a deficit of $150 million when he assumed the role.

“A substantial part of the fees that were paid by the AG's Office was paid to persons who played golf with the former prime minister.

“During this fiscal year, all golf players were paid in full. If you were on the golf team, you collected everything.”

Describing the sum as a “dark hole,” Jeremie suggested he has had to put a hold on new legal matters as he tries to address the deficit. “This is a gravy train and a gravy train is very hard to stop.

“Up to this week I had to tell somebody, ‘you are not to go forward until you reconfirm your instructions with me. Because whatever the minister of finance has given me to pay fees, I want you to know so you can tell your friends and the former prime minister’s friends that I will not be paying a single dollar.’”

Jeremie said instructions were given in legal matters up to one week before the May 28 general election and added some people even resorted to name-dropping in a bid to ensure they get paid.

“People were so desperate that they grabbed at the name of Michael Dowlath, naming the Prime Minister, naming me.

“But I have sought advice…and I am told...that those things might amount to misconduct in public office.”

Jeremie said the wastage of money was tied to potential, criminal wrongdoing and pledged to investigate it with “every fibre of my being.”

YOUNG: LET CHIPS FALL

WHERE THEY MAY

Young, meanwhile, said Hosein’s comments were all hype and an attempt to “buss a mark.” He admitted while the sum was indeed a large amount, it needed to be taken in context.

“It is over ten years…In the period of 2010 to 2015, over $1 billion in a five-year period was expended on legal fees. And a great amount of that was on a few attorneys,” he said.

Young added that the fees spent between 2015 and 2025 were used to defend the state’s interest as he pointed to some of the legal challenges the previous government faced.

“During the period of covid19 when the government was charged with the responsibility of trying to protect and save lives, there were over 30 claims brought during that period...at a cost to taxpayers of $16 million.

“We knew that every week freedom of information matters were being filed by those associated with those on the other side. And of course that would have led to the expansion of legal fees and the bills.”

Young maintained despite the sums of money involved, there was no corruption involving anyone who served as attorney general under the PNM.

“If there's any corruption with respect to any of those figures called, so be it. Let the chips fall where they may.

“One thing I stand here and fearlessly can say is that over that period of time between 2015 and 2025, there will be absolutely no kickback of legal fees from any attorney to any PNM Attorney General.”

ATTORNEYS, FEES PAID

White and Case LLP, $157m

Russel Martineau, $48m

Fyard Hosein, $33.9m

Gilbert Peterson, $29.3m

Claude Denbow, $2.6m

Sequor Law, $23.2m

Edmunds Marshall & McMahons, $20.7m

Ravid Rajcoomar, $16.8m

Douglas Mendes, $15.7m

Michael Quamina, $15.4m

Kerwyn Garcia, $14.6m

Deborah Peake, $13.8m

Edward Jenkins, $13.7m

Netram Kowlessar, $13.3m

Reginald Armour, $13.2m

Dharmendra poonwassie, $11.3m

Vincent Nelson, $10.9m

Vanessa Gopaul, $10.2m

Tamara Toolsie, $10.2m

Roger Kawalsingh, $9.3m

Amirah Rahaman, $9.2m

Terrence Bharath, $7.7m

Raphael Ajodha, $7.6m

Elaine Greene, $5.7m

Ian Benjamin, $5.1m

Andrew Dalip, $4.9m

Jason Mootoo, $4.8m

Jerome Rajkumar, $4.1m

Keith Scotland, MP, $3.3m

Gregory Delzin, $3.2m

Justin Phelps, $2.77m

JD Sellier, $2.5m

Rolston Nelson, $2.3m

Martin Daly, $2.2m

Anthony Bullock, $2.1m

MG Daly and Partners, $1.9m

Ravi Nanga, $1.9m

Fitzwilliam Stone Furness-Smith & Morgan, $1.7m

Pollonais, Blanc de la Bastide & Jacelon, $1.5m

Ravi Heffes Doon, $1.5m

Kristy Ann Morris Alleyne (paid by the Office of the AG while working in the Judiciary)

Simon de la Bastide, $2m

Anthony Vieira, $257,000