Merlinda Mohammed reported missing

Missing Merlinda Mohammed -

Police need help finding 42-year-old Merlinda Mohammed of Pascal Road, Piparo who was last seen on June 16 and was reported missing to the Princes Town Police Station on June 17.

She was last seen wearing short black pants, a light blue top and a black slipper. Mohammed, who has a tattoo of the words I LOVE YOU on her left upper arm, is of East Indian descent, approximately five feet tall, slim built, brown in complexion and has long black straight hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Princes Town Police Station at 655-2231, or 800-TIPS (8477) or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.