Man released on gun, shooting charges as prosecution collapses

- File photo

A High Court master has discharged a man from East Trinidad from multiple firearm-related charges after the prosecution failed to file an indictment or supporting documents despite receiving multiple extensions.

At a sufficiency hearing on June 18, Master Whitney Franklin ruled that Atiba Bascombe could no longer be held in the absence of an indictment given that the state had several opportunities to proceed but failed to meet its obligations. This led to her decision to discharge the accused.

Bascombe was charged in connection with a 2021 incident in which he was alleged to have participated in a violent attack involving firearms and cutlasses.

He faced six serious charges, including possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life, and two counts of shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

According to police reports, on April 2, 2021, Bascombe and unidentified individuals allegedly assaulted a family known to him.

Later that day, he was reportedly seen leaning out of a moving vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm, followed by the sound of several loud explosions. Police said they recovered seven gold-coloured metal casings from the scene.

Bascombe was arrested alone and taken into custody. During his interview with police, he denied all allegations and co-operated with the investigation. No one else was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was represented by attorney Jerry P Boyer.