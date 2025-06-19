Man killed in Friendship Village drive-by shooting

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

A 35-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting outside his home at Friendship Village, San Fernando, on the afternoon of June 18.

Police said the victim, Gary Mohan of Cipero Road, was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died.

Police said the shooting happened around 4.25 pm as Mohan was walking out of the garage area of his home. At the same time, the driver of a white Nissan Tiida, who was driving along the road, slowed down and fired several shots, hitting Mohan before speeding away. Mohan managed to run a short distance before collapsing.

Relatives rushed him to the hospital and alerted the St Madeleine police. Sgt Harripersad and PCs Joseph and Ramjattan were among the first responders.

ASP Ramlogan, Insp Ramsaran, Sooknanan, Boodran, Jokan, and others from the Southern Division also responded.

Sgt Deo and other officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also responded and gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.