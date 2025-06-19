Maduro feeling the heat from US

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: I think Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was absolutely right when she told Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to stay in his country and not try to enter TT waters or she would consider using "deadly force."

She has no intention of toning down her rhetoric or backing down from her approach with Maduro, who claims to still be the president even after it was said that Edmundo Gonzales had won the popular vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Since his relationship with Colombia, Guyana and Peru has deteriorated, Maduro may have hoped TT would continue to stand up for him, but those hopes were shattered with the change in government.

Now he may be thinking that Trinidadians could be involved with Colombians to overthrow his government. However, there is absolutely no evidence to support this.

I think it's all a ploy and Maduro is hoping for an apology and expects an amicable relationship like he had with Dr Rowley when he was PM. But his uncorroborated allegations have only infuriated Persad-Bissessar.

I believe Maduro is feeling the heat and is fearful that US naval forces are planning an armed incursion to remove him.

The PM has taken this position against Maduro perhaps because of some sort of assurances from the US government, she having boldly declared that she stands with the US.

Suggestions to "hold your horses," "cool down the rhetoric" and "try diplomacy" may be pertinent but too late, because the horses have already bolted.

I don’t think the PM has any intention of retracting her warnings or backing down after telling Maduro that if his vessels enter TT waters, they could be met with "deadly force."

JAY RAKHAR

New York